Fife man throttled girlfriend during horrific bedroom attack

By Caroline Spencer
October 20 2021, 7.30am Updated: October 20 2021, 9.04am
Gary Smith will be sentenced at Dundee Sheriff Court next month

A Fife man throttled his partner during a horrific, drug-fuelled assault and told her: “You’re going to die.”

Gary Smith was holding a pair of scissors when he dragged his victim to a bed, pinned her on to it and grabbed her by the neck.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard he pressed his thumbs deep into her windpipe, before putting her in a headlock.

He later claimed she had assaulted him with the scissors.

‘Under the influence’

Smith, of Lower Largo, Leven, admitted the attack when he appeared before Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC on Tuesday.

Fiscal depute Emma Farmer said that Smith, 38, was drinking with his girlfriend and a friend at a house in Venus Place, Cellardyke, Anstruther, in June 2020.

Smith abruptly left in the early hours of the morning “under influence of alcohol and drugs” and accused his girlfriend of having an affair.

The woman became very concerned and tried to locate him, said Ms Farmer.

Smith returned to the house at 6.40am, where he attempted to speak to the woman in the bedroom.

Ms Farmer said Smith assaulted the woman in the bedroom, after he was asked to leave.

Scissor assault claim

“The accused dragged her to the bed, pinned her on to the bed, put his hands on both her biceps to hinder movement,” she said.

“The accused used both thumbs to press on her windpipe in an upwards motion.

“During the struggle he had a pair of scissors.”

She said: “The accused had his right arm around her neck and told her: ‘You’re going to die. I’m going to kill you’.”

At this point the terrified woman begged Smith not to hurt her.

Shortly after, Smith left the house shouting that his girlfriend had attacked him with scissors.

Bloodstained sheets

Police arrived to the scene at around 7.30am where they quickly traced, cautioned and charged Smith.

At the scene police saw the victim had a gash on her forehead and arm, as well as multiple red marks and bruising over her neck and arms.

Police also found bloodstains on the bedsheets inside the bedroom.

Sheriff Drummond told Smith: “This is a serious matter. It is a serious offence.”

Sentence was deferred for background reports until November 17.

