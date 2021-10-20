Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Event to help Fife firms win work on £270 million projects

By Maria Gran
October 20 2021, 3.44pm
The new Dunfermline Learning Campus.

Local businesses of all sizes will get to learn about contract opportunities as part of Fife Business Week.

The meet the buyer event will focus on what contracts are available on two major construction projects in Fife.

These are the £200 million new Dunfermline Learning Campus and the £70 million Levenmouth Rail Link.

Businesses of all sizes are invited to take part in the virtual even on Thursday November 4.

Participants will be able to talk to the organisations involved to find out what contract work is available on the projects and the requirements needed to to bid for them.

Engaging local business

They will also receive advice and guidance on how to prepare tenders for upcoming work packages through the supplier development programme.

Programme manager Gillian Cameron said: “No business is too small to get a share of public sector spending, even one-person operations can have something to offer.

“We hope to help small and medium sized enterprises put their name out there so that public sector bodies and large contractors know what they have to offer.

“And they can find out how to engage in an open and transparent supply chain.”

The campus will be home to the new St Columbas RC and Woodmill High Schools.

Fife Council has partnered with East Central Scotland, Fife College and Network Rail and main contractors BAM, Balfour Beatty and BAM Nuttall to deliver the session.

Hector MacAulay, managing director Balfour Beatty Scotland, said: “The Dunfermline Learning Campus represents a significant investment in Fife.

“Through our delivery of the new college campus, we want to ensure that we make opportunities available to local people and deliver a legacy of meaningful and measurable benefit by building wealth and resilience within the community.”

Construction director at BAM Construction Martin Cooper said: “Dunfermline Learning Campus is an important project, and we want to engage and support the local business community as much as possible.

“At BAM, over 80% of our supply chain are SMEs and we take our commitment to working with local SMEs and third sector organisations very seriously.”

Fife Business Week will take place online November 1-5.

Businesses can book their place for the event at the Supplier Development Programme website.

