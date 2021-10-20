Event to help Fife firms win work on £270 million projects

An error occurred. Please try again.

Local businesses of all sizes will get to learn about contract opportunities as part of Fife Business Week.

The meet the buyer event will focus on what contracts are available on two major construction projects in Fife.

These are the £200 million new Dunfermline Learning Campus and the £70 million Levenmouth Rail Link.

Businesses of all sizes are invited to take part in the virtual even on Thursday November 4.

Participants will be able to talk to the organisations involved to find out what contract work is available on the projects and the requirements needed to to bid for them.

Engaging local business

They will also receive advice and guidance on how to prepare tenders for upcoming work packages through the supplier development programme.

Programme manager Gillian Cameron said: “No business is too small to get a share of public sector spending, even one-person operations can have something to offer.

“We hope to help small and medium sized enterprises put their name out there so that public sector bodies and large contractors know what they have to offer.

“And they can find out how to engage in an open and transparent supply chain.”

Fife Council has partnered with East Central Scotland, Fife College and Network Rail and main contractors BAM, Balfour Beatty and BAM Nuttall to deliver the session.

Hector MacAulay, managing director Balfour Beatty Scotland, said: “The Dunfermline Learning Campus represents a significant investment in Fife.

“Through our delivery of the new college campus, we want to ensure that we make opportunities available to local people and deliver a legacy of meaningful and measurable benefit by building wealth and resilience within the community.”

Construction director at BAM Construction Martin Cooper said: “Dunfermline Learning Campus is an important project, and we want to engage and support the local business community as much as possible.

“At BAM, over 80% of our supply chain are SMEs and we take our commitment to working with local SMEs and third sector organisations very seriously.”

Fife Business Week will take place online November 1-5.

Businesses can book their place for the event at the Supplier Development Programme website.