Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Dundee mobile phone pioneer has global ambitions for game-changing tech

By Maria Gran
October 21 2021, 3.57pm Updated: October 21 2021, 4.04pm
Founder of Predict Mobile, Colin Loveday.

From Predict Mobile’s headquarters at Water’s Edge in Dundee, Colin Loveday is working on a one-of-a-kind project.

With more than 20 years of experience in the industry, his idea of a mobile contract comparison platform has been in the making for years.

He describes the complexity of the task equal to pushing water upstream – but thinks it has global potential.

Colin says: “I like to push water uphill and choose the path of most resistance.

“We’re trying to create a meaningful business in Dundee and making it scale internationally.

“In the future, I see it as inevitable that businesses will use our platform.”

Colin cracks a smile and continues: “Our goal is world domination.”

The world’s first app

While Colin started his career in Nestlé’s graduate scheme, his passion for technology took him to a job in Nokia.

20 years ago, he worked on the technology that has shaped the way we use our phones today.

Predict Mobile is based at Water’s Edge in Dundee.

He says: “One of my claims to fame is delivering the world’s first app at the Edinburgh Fringe in 1999.

“Nokia, in collaboration with Orange, made it so you could get the Fringe programme on your phone through the internet.”

After more than 10 years at Nokia, the tech pioneer wanted a change and to be in charge of his own company.

On this 22 year old Nokia 7110, Colin could read the Edinburgh Fringe programme on the world’s first app.

In 2012, he started 4G Scotland and became the first dealer in Scotland for the new mobile network EE.

Also born in 2012 was Colin’s idea for Predict Mobile, but the time and resources to run two businesses just wasn’t there.

Too many ideas – not enough time

It took him three years to shape the Predict Mobile idea before registering the company and another two to find the funds to get it off the ground.

With support from Scottish Enterprise and Dundee entrepreneur Tim Allan, the Predict Mobile platform came to life.

Colin and Predict Mobile won start-up of the year at the mobile industry awards.

With enough funds to work on his idea and staff to run 4G Scotland – now renamed 5G Scotland – he found another distraction.

Along with Caroline McKenna at Social Good Connect he came up with Good Call, a social enterprise helping charities find the best phone contracts.

“Good Call and Predict were clashing in my mind space, but if you don’t sleep you’re fine, you can get those two things done,” laughs Colin.

“Without the collaborative approach with like-minded entrepreneurs in Dundee and in particular Water’s Edge, Good Call would still just be an idea.

“Now it’s the winner of Scottish Social Edge and a successful social enterprise.”

While he spends a lot of time on tech, Colin is also very involved with the Scottish Chambers of Commerce.

“Dundee has so much great talent with a desire to make a difference on the national and international stage.

“Working with excellent people managing the other businesses, I am free to give Predict my total focus and support our fantastic team.”

At the start of the Predict Mobile journey

With no distractions and a team of six staff, Colin is devoting his time to Predict Mobile – and a little to playing golf.

Three members of staff are doing a degree level software development apprenticeship supported by the senior software engineers.

Predict Mobile is a smart comparison platform for businesses searching for a new mobile phone contract.

The platform is fully automated, showing results in minutes, whereas it would take weeks to do the process manually.

Instead of just comparing prices, Predict Mobile also looks at aspects such as signal, customer service and value for money.

From Water’s Edge, Colin hopes to reach the entire world.

The Predict Team is currently working with a panel of 17 mobile suppliers as well as brokers, membership organisations and mobile industry companies.

Colin says: “Not only do we have individual customers using our branded platform, we’re also working with brokers and their customers behind the scenes.

“They have customer bases, but they’re doing the job manually – Predict Mobile is a smart platform that saves time and money.

“Our technology works behind the scenes and that opens up a lot more markets for us.

“We’ve got the technology, we’ve proven it works, the savings are there, we have a brilliant panel of suppliers.

“Now we need to tell people about it.

“We are at the start of the Predict journey and its very exciting.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]