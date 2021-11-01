Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Meet the Dundee firm powering space satellite launches from Scotland

By Gavin Harper
November 1 2021, 6.27am Updated: November 1 2021, 8.35am
Bright Ascension specialises in software for satellite development, mission control and operations.
Bright Ascension specialises in software for satellite development, mission control and operations.

In 2014, Dundee firm Bright Ascension played an instrumental role in the UKube-1 mission, Scotland’s first ever satellite launch.

Now the business, which is behind software for space satellite launches, has plans to diversify its work and grow its team.

Dr Peter Mendham founded Bright Ascension in 2011 to create software for satellite development, mission control and operations.

He was joined in his mission a year later by technical director Dr Mark McCrum.

They now want to create about 15 new jobs, including in Dundee.

Bright Ascension was founded by Dr Peter Mendham.

In 2017, the company – one of a handful of space technology related firms in Dundee – switched to an employee-owned structure.

Now with a staff of about 30 and over 25 satellites launched, Mr Mendham plans further growth in the next 12 months.

Seven-figure investments

That comes as the firm’s major backer, Capital for Colleagues (C4C) converted its share investment into ordinary shares valued at £1.75m.

This was alongside a £1m development funding awarded to Bright Ascension by the European Space Agency.

Mr Mendham said: “We’ve been gradually expanding our scope and supporting more customers over the world.

“We spotted an opportunity to make a step-change in the range of software products we are offering.

The space tech firm has its headquarters at the city’s Laurel Bank.

“That’s part of the bigger picture of ‘you’ve got some satellites, but how do you use them to do something useful?’

“We’ve seen some of our customers struggle with that.

“We’ve spotted an opportunity to create a new suite of products to help them lower risks and costs, potentially saving hundreds of thousands of pounds.”

Bright Ascension to create Dundee jobs

Mr Mendham hopes to take on an additional 15 jobs across its bases in Dundee, Edinburgh and Bristol.

“About two fifths of those jobs will be based in Dundee,” the company founder said.

“We work with companies across the world, but we’re very much a Scottish company and Dundee is HQ.”

Mr Mendham said Bright Ascension is looking forward to the next three to five years, but believes the company could grow quickly thereafter.

Its growth trajectory may depend on the extent to which it diversifies.

He said: “If we stick to our core range of products that we’re building at the moment, we’d grow gradually to about 50 or 55 staff.

“One of the things these products will do is unlock other opportunities to diversify into other areas of space software.

“Then potentially into non-space applications.

“Those would give opportunities to grow the business quite a lot more.”

Dundee firm in a ‘world-leading’ position

The company founder also praised C4C – which specialises in helping employee-owned firms – for their ongoing support.

C4C first got behind the firm when Bright Ascension was valued at just over £1m.

That valuation has increased tenfold since.

Mr Mendham said: “They have been our main investor for a while.

“Employee ownership has been really important in building a company where everyone is involved in the running of the business. It also helps us attract really good talent.

“The support of C4C has been really important in providing expertise in the growth management of the business.”

