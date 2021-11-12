Dundee building firm Alpha Projects to merge with Angus company

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee-based building firm Alpha Projects is to merge with Angus company MCK Construction.

The merger is the latest in a series of successes for Alpha Projects.

The business recently announced multi-million-pound turnover after just three-and-a-half years of trading.

Alpha Projects, set up by Kevin Brown and Paul Cortese, is now targeting growing that figure to £10m by the end of next year.

It has offices in three locations across the north-east, including its headquarters in Dundee and premises in Aberdeen.

The merger means the firm will add Montrose to its locations, growing its presence in the north east.

The firm works across a range of commercial, residential and local authority projects.

Continuing to offer top quality work

MCK Construction was established 12 years ago by Tom McCrank and has since won numerous awards for its projects.

Its accolades include being voted the top UK builder by the Federation of Master Builders.

Its six employees will all be retained once the merger is complete on January 3.

Mr McCrank will be taking a contract manager position.

He assured customers it will be business as usual for the Montrose firm.

He said: “The company’s reputation, as any of our existing customers will readily confirm, is based on high levels of customer care and quality workmanship.

“I can sum up our ethos as trust.

“The trust our existing customers and industry peers have in the company’s care and quality standards, something that is reflected in the numerous awards the company has won.

“Clients old and new can be assured that the company will continue to offer top quality work.”

‘An extremely good fit’ for Alpha Projects

Meanwhile Mr Cortese said he felt the merger was a good fit for all parties.

The Alpha Projects co-founder said: “We have long admired the quality standards, talented team and strong client base that Tom and his colleagues have built up over the last 12 years,” Mr Cortese said.

“This merger is an extremely good fit in practical terms, with the two companies’ strengths combining to enhance our position as a leading construction services provider in the north east.

“We are looking forward to joining our teams and continuing to build the business moving into 2022.”