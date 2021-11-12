Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee building firm Alpha Projects to merge with Angus company

By Gavin Harper
November 12 2021, 7.44am
Picture shows; Paul Cortese and Kevin Brown, Alpha Projects co-founders with Tom McCrank , founder and director of MCK Construction, and Alpha Projects contracts manager, Billy Ferguson.
Dundee-based building firm Alpha Projects is to merge with Angus company MCK Construction.

The merger is the latest in a series of successes for Alpha Projects.

The business recently announced multi-million-pound turnover after just three-and-a-half years of trading.

Alpha Projects, set up by Kevin Brown and Paul Cortese, is now targeting growing that figure to £10m by the end of next year.

It has offices in three locations across the north-east, including its headquarters in Dundee and premises in Aberdeen.

The merger means the firm will add Montrose to its locations, growing its presence in the north east.

The firm works across a range of commercial, residential and local authority projects.

Continuing to offer top quality work

MCK Construction was established 12 years ago by Tom McCrank and has since won numerous awards for its projects.

Its accolades include being voted the top UK builder by the Federation of Master Builders.

Its six employees will all be retained once the merger is complete on January 3.

MCK Construction boss Tom McCrank after the firm won Master Builder Award in 2019.

Mr McCrank will be taking a contract manager position.

He assured customers it will be business as usual for the Montrose firm.

He said: “The company’s reputation, as any of our existing customers will readily confirm, is based on high levels of customer care and quality workmanship.

“I can sum up our ethos as trust.

“The trust our existing customers and industry peers have in the company’s care and quality standards, something that is reflected in the numerous awards the company has won.

“Clients old and new can be assured that the company will continue to offer top quality work.”

‘An extremely good fit’ for Alpha Projects

Meanwhile Mr Cortese said he felt the merger was a good fit for all parties.

The Alpha Projects co-founder said: “We have long admired the quality standards, talented team and strong client base that Tom and his colleagues have built up over the last 12 years,” Mr Cortese said.

Paul Cortese of Alpha Projects.

“This merger is an extremely good fit in practical terms, with the two companies’ strengths combining to enhance our position as a leading construction services provider in the north east.

“We are looking forward to joining our teams and continuing to build the business moving into 2022.”