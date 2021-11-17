Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Inflation rate rise worry as fuel and energy costs bite

By Erikka Askeland
November 17 2021, 7.38am

New data has confirmed that inflation is on a “significant upward trajectory” as household energy costs and VAT taxes rose.

The rate of the Consumer Price Index inflation increased to 4.2% in October from 3.1% in September, the Office for National Statistics has said.

Suren Thiru, head of economics at the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC), said: “The latest data confirms that inflation is on a significant upward trajectory.

“October’s upturn was largely driven by rising household energy costs following the increase in Ofgem’s energy price cap, rising fuel prices and the partial reversal of the VAT reductions for hospitality and tourism which drove up restaurant and hotel prices.”

 Policymakers on the Bank’s nine-strong Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) have been urged to “show it means business” to curb inflation when they meet in December.

The surge now raises pressure on the Bank of England which will take a decision on whether or not to raise interest rates to try to stem inflation in December. BCC predicts that rising cost of imports will add to the mix, causing inflation to rise 5% in 2022 – far higher than the Bank of England’s 2% target.

Mr Thiru added: “A substantial winter surge in inflation remains probable with the rising cost of imported raw materials and higher energy prices likely to lift inflation to around 5% next year.”

However he urged for caution in order to protect the economy’s fragile recovery. He expects the drivers of rising costs to ease.

“Inflation should trend back towards target over the medium term as supply chains adjust post-pandemic and demand weakens as fiscal policy tightens and economic conditions moderate,” he said.

“The Bank of England are facing a tricky trade-off between surging inflation and a stalling recovery.

“However, with the UK economy facing mounting headwinds, raising interest rates too early should be resisted to avoid damaging business and consumer confidence.”

Worried

However, Kitty Ussher, chief economist at the Institute of Directors (IoD), sounded a more hawkish note.

She said businesses are increasingly concerned about the damaging effects to the economy if inflation persists and urged the Bank to take action next month.

Inflation risks driving up costs for all items. Photo credit should read: Julien Behal/PA Wire

She said: “While some of this increase is due to a higher household energy price cap and the phased ending of the hospitality VAT cut, these measures in themselves do not account for all of the rise in prices observed between September and October.

“At this point in time firms are far more worried about underlying inflation than the rising cost of debt.

“With interest rates at historic lows, we’re calling on the Bank of England to show it means business and get inflation expectations back in line with their mandate.”

