cHeRries Awards: Spotlight on Exemplary Employer of Choice finalists

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Judges have revealed the three finalists in this year’s Exemplary Employer Choice category at the prestigious cHeRries Awards.

The accolade will be presented to an organisation which clearly demonstrates that people are genuinely an essential part of their business strategy.

The Exemplary Employer Choice Award is sponsored by the University of Aberdeen Business School.

Nominees should be able to demonstrate how a strong employee focused-culture within the organisation has helped employees feel valued and what effect that has had on outcomes.

Best in the industry recognised

The cHeRries Awards, sponsored by Mattioli Woods, recognises excellence in the fields of human resources, training and recruitment.

This year’s awards ceremony, in association with Mattioli Woods, will be held at P&J Live on March 24.

Twenty-two individuals, teams and employers have been selected to go forward to the awards night celebrating successes and examples of excellence in the fields of human resources, recruitment and training in Scotland.

The shortlist for Exemplary Employer Choice are: Carnoustie Golf Links, Stork and Worley.

Carnoustie Golf Links

Carnoustie Golf Links’ mission statement is “to be a world leading organisation who gives back to the local community”.

A member of staff said: “The reason for my nomination is that Carnoustie Golf Links also gives back to their employees.

“Employees are mentored by senior management throughout our time here, in accordance with our career goals.

“We are a true ‘human being’ organisation that hold our values of inclusivity, authenticity, innovation and sustainability at the heart of everything we do and we are all proud to be a part of such an organisation.”

Stork

The company said: “Stork supports clients at every stage in their assets’ lifecycle, no matter the sector.

Stork brings almost half a century’s worth of experience to the forefront.

One Stork worker said: “Our world class, integrated industrial, mechanical, integrity and quality services, as well as heat treatment and plant and equipment hire solutions deliver holistic results.

“We proudly promote the coming together of colleagues through our core values – from the way we work, engagement with our communities and driving development.

“All of this is channelled via our HSEQ and employee engagement platforms; Safer Together and Drive.”

Worley

A Worley spokesperson said: “We deliver project and asset services for the energy, chemicals and resources sectors around the world.

“We provide expertise in engineering, procurement and construction, as well as consulting services.

“Every day we help our customers get one step closer to solving our planet’s toughest issues, such as climate change, the energy transition, digital transformation and how we can deliver a more sustainable world.”

cHeRries conference – tickets available

Before the awards ceremony, the cHeRries conference in association with Mattioli Woods will take place.

It will feature a number of guest speakers including Scottish Paralympian Samantha Kinghorn.

There will be five sessions held throughout the day and the event will be hosted by experienced HR consultant and cHeRries judge, Sylvia Halkerston.

An exhibition will also be held throughout the day giving guest the chance to network with other HR professionals.

The event will run from 8.30am-4pm and lunch will be provided.

Tickets can be purchased at www.cherriesconference.co.uk