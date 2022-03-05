Perth woman inspired by daughter to open bridal shop

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ever since Keri Reid’s daughter Emily was little, the pair have watched bridal programmes together on TV.

Anything bridal has always been Keri’s passion and she even used to work in a boutique.

In lockdown she asked her daughter Emily what she wanted to be when she grew up.

Whatever she wanted she had to go for it and take chances, Keri advised.

“Mum, all you’ve ever wanted to do is open a bridal shop and you’ve never done it,” Emily replied.

It made Keri think about the signals she’s sending to her daughter by not chasing her own dream.

“I overthink everything and I always thought now is not the right time,” she says.

“I was always thinking about the what ifs and what would happen.

“After Emily brought it up it definitely felt more like the right time.”

She found a unit at the Friarton Industrial Estate and opened Emily Mai Bridal last month.

A different bridal boutique

Setting up shop at Friarton means Keri has a lot more space than a traditional bridal boutique.

She initially had one big open unit, but put a floor in to create an upstairs and downstairs.

There’s a large reception area where the shopkeeper can greet brides-to-be and an open plan bridal suite upstairs.

“It’s quite roomy and that’s what I wanted,” she says.

“You have that wow factor when they walk in, I take them upstairs and they can relax up here.

“There’s no one peeking in, it’s completely private.”

Emily Mai Bridal family inspired

While the bridal boutique is named after Keri’s daughter, someone else takes centre stage inside.

On display, the shopkeeper has her grandparent’s wedding picture from 1957.

Keri says: “Sadly, my grandad died before I was born and my gran has been on her own ever since.

“But I believe they were the definition of true love, hence why I have lots of things dedicated to them throughout the shop.

“My gran is regularly in the shop and loves every aspect of it. She has taught me so much.”

The mum-of-two is glad her family have inspired her to pursue her lifelong dream.

Perth brides and beyond

Emily Mai Bridal focuses on bridal gowns and accessories as well as flower girl dresses.

Despite being outside the city centre and not stocking bridesmaid dresses, Keri has already hosted many brides-to-be.

“I have been surprised, there’s a bit of a backlog with finding venues because of lockdown, so I didn’t know how busy it would be,” she says.

“But it’s been really good and the response online has been great.”

With ample parking, the shopkeeper has even reached brides outside of Perth.

She believes there is no reason to just aim for a local audience anymore.

“People want to have a day of shopping and I don’t think they stay local anymore.

“They look for different places and different designers.

“Hopefully people love it when they come in to my boutique.”