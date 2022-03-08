cHeRries Awards – Fantastic HR Advisor finalists in the spotlight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
cHeRries Awards – Fantastic HR Advisor finalists in the spotlight

By Kelly Wilson
March 8 2022, 6.00am Updated: March 8 2022, 9.02am
L-R top Alex Fairlie & Shirley-Ann Mackenzie L-R bottom Suzanne Coutts & Gail Buchan
The finalists for the Fantastic HR Advisor have been revealed.

Four HR specialists are hoping to land the honour of being declared “fantastic” at the prestigious cHeRries Awards.

The ceremony, in association with Mattioli Woods, will take place on March 24 at P&J Live, Aberdeen.

Twenty two individuals, teams and employers have been selected to go forward to the awards night celebrating successes and examples of excellence in the fields of human resources, recruitment and training in Scotland.

High standard recognised

The Fantastic HR Advisor will go to the candidate who has gained respect from their client base by ensuring high visibility during the past 12 months, while proactively delivering a high standard of HR service and solutions.

Alongside this, the winner will also have been able to show their continuing professional development and be able to demonstrate that they have undertaken duties or initiatives beyond expectations.

The shortlist for Fantastic HR Advisor are: Alex Fairlie, Carnoustie Golf Links; Gail Buchan, Worley; Shirley-Ann Mackenzie, Lifescan Scotland and Suzanne Coutts, Dolphin Drilling.

Alex Fairlie

Ms Fairlie joined the CGL team in August 2019 and has since supported her manager Tracey in setting up the foundations of HR at Carnoustie, continually expanding the presence and support on offer to the workforce.

Ms Fairlie graduated from her business management with a HR degree in 2014 but has ensured to keep a focus on her continuing professional development, recently joining the latest cohort of the R&A Women in Golf Leadership programme.

Gail Buchan

Ms Buchan is a senior people advisor with Worley and has worked there for five years, having previously worked for one of the global oil majors in a variety of positions.

During her time at Worley, Ms Buchan has proved herself as a highly skilled and versatile HR professional for all stakeholders including clients and senior management providing some functional support and covering a variety of projects including CAPEX projects, operations and maintenance and decommissioning.

Shirley-Ann Mackenzie

Ms Mackenzie is the HR Advisor at LifeScan Scotland and has been in this role since January 2021.

She has worked in the healthcare, oil and gas and retail industries before moving into the medical device manufacturing industry.

Ms Mackenzie has recently enrolled to study her MSc in Human Resources management from the University of the Highlands and Islands.

Suzanne Coutts

Ms Coutts began her career with Dolphin Drilling in April 2020, joining the company in the height of Covid-19.

She has almost 15 years’ experience working in HR, 13 of these spent with a previous employer carrying out roles focusing on HR, crewing logistics and payroll.

Ms Coutts is CIPD qualified and has gained her Masters (MSc) in Human Resource management from Robert Gordon University in 2016.

cHeRries conference – tickets available

Before the awards ceremony, the cHeRries conference in association with Mattioli Woods will take place.

It will feature a number of guest speakers including Scottish Paralympian Samantha Kinghorn.

There will be five sessions held throughout the day and the event will be hosted by experienced HR consultant and cHeRries judge, Sylvia Halkerston.

An exhibition will also be held throughout the day giving guest the chance to network with other HR professionals.

The event will run from 8.30am-4pm and lunch will be provided.

Tickets can be purchased at www.cherriesconference.co.uk

