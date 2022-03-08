cHeRries Awards – Fantastic HR Advisor finalists in the spotlight

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The finalists for the Fantastic HR Advisor have been revealed.

Four HR specialists are hoping to land the honour of being declared “fantastic” at the prestigious cHeRries Awards.

The ceremony, in association with Mattioli Woods, will take place on March 24 at P&J Live, Aberdeen.

Twenty two individuals, teams and employers have been selected to go forward to the awards night celebrating successes and examples of excellence in the fields of human resources, recruitment and training in Scotland.

High standard recognised

The Fantastic HR Advisor will go to the candidate who has gained respect from their client base by ensuring high visibility during the past 12 months, while proactively delivering a high standard of HR service and solutions.

Alongside this, the winner will also have been able to show their continuing professional development and be able to demonstrate that they have undertaken duties or initiatives beyond expectations.

The shortlist for Fantastic HR Advisor are: Alex Fairlie, Carnoustie Golf Links; Gail Buchan, Worley; Shirley-Ann Mackenzie, Lifescan Scotland and Suzanne Coutts, Dolphin Drilling.

Alex Fairlie

Ms Fairlie joined the CGL team in August 2019 and has since supported her manager Tracey in setting up the foundations of HR at Carnoustie, continually expanding the presence and support on offer to the workforce.

Ms Fairlie graduated from her business management with a HR degree in 2014 but has ensured to keep a focus on her continuing professional development, recently joining the latest cohort of the R&A Women in Golf Leadership programme.

Gail Buchan

Ms Buchan is a senior people advisor with Worley and has worked there for five years, having previously worked for one of the global oil majors in a variety of positions.

During her time at Worley, Ms Buchan has proved herself as a highly skilled and versatile HR professional for all stakeholders including clients and senior management providing some functional support and covering a variety of projects including CAPEX projects, operations and maintenance and decommissioning.

Shirley-Ann Mackenzie

Ms Mackenzie is the HR Advisor at LifeScan Scotland and has been in this role since January 2021.

She has worked in the healthcare, oil and gas and retail industries before moving into the medical device manufacturing industry.

Ms Mackenzie has recently enrolled to study her MSc in Human Resources management from the University of the Highlands and Islands.

Suzanne Coutts

Ms Coutts began her career with Dolphin Drilling in April 2020, joining the company in the height of Covid-19.

She has almost 15 years’ experience working in HR, 13 of these spent with a previous employer carrying out roles focusing on HR, crewing logistics and payroll.

Ms Coutts is CIPD qualified and has gained her Masters (MSc) in Human Resource management from Robert Gordon University in 2016.

cHeRries conference – tickets available

Before the awards ceremony, the cHeRries conference in association with Mattioli Woods will take place.

It will feature a number of guest speakers including Scottish Paralympian Samantha Kinghorn.

There will be five sessions held throughout the day and the event will be hosted by experienced HR consultant and cHeRries judge, Sylvia Halkerston.

An exhibition will also be held throughout the day giving guest the chance to network with other HR professionals.

The event will run from 8.30am-4pm and lunch will be provided.

Tickets can be purchased at www.cherriesconference.co.uk