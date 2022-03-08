MARIE PENMAN: David Goodwillie doesn’t deserve your sympathy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
MARIE PENMAN: David Goodwillie doesn’t deserve your sympathy

By Marie Penman
March 8 2022, 6.00am Updated: March 8 2022, 9.09am
Comments on social media have suggested David Goodwillie is being subjected to a feminist witch hunt following an outcry over his transfer to Raith Rovers.
As we stumble through the next chapter of the ongoing David Goodwillie saga, let’s think about who we should be feeling sorry for here.

Is it the young woman who was left naked, alone and in pain after being raped by two men? The one who, even now, continues to receive death threats from strangers?

Or is it the privileged young man who was gifted with an enviable talent for football? The one who scored in a Scottish Cup final, was capped for Scotland, then transferred to an English club for £2 million, where he reportedly earned £20,000 a week?

If you take your moral guidance from Twitter, you might think the only person deserving of sympathy in this case is David Goodwillie.

Because here he’s a man “just trying to make a living” who’s being hounded from his career “by a bunch of feminists and virtue-signallers”.

Social media went wild after the announcement that Goodwillie will not be allowed to play for Clyde.

That’s after North Lanarkshire Council, the owners of the Cumbernauld side’s stadium, banned him from the premises last week.

But as we mark International Women’s Day, it’s more than worrying the word “feminist” has become the insult of choice aimed at Goodwillie’s critics.

The facts, once more, for the David Goodwillie defenders

Men (and it is mainly men) can’t seem to get their heads around the fact that David Goodwillie can no longer play for Clyde, just five weeks after he left them for Raith Rovers in a horribly misjudged transfer.

These same men don’t understand why the Clyde women’s team, who resigned en masse in protest at their club’s loan signing, didn’t object to Goodwillie sooner.

And they’re really struggling with what Goodwillie is supposed to do next.

As a lifelong feminist and a former employee of Raith Rovers Community Foundation, the charity attached to the club, allow me to attempt to clarify the situation for those struggling to keep up.

The media outcry, staff resignations, loss of sponsors and political condemnation that followed Goodwillie’s transfer to Rovers in January turned this case into a huge story.

It was covered by media outlets across Europe and the US.

By the end of that first week at Stark’s Park, there were few people in the country who hadn’t heard of David Goodwillie.

That’s unlike his five years at Clyde, a lower league club, where he was mainly – though not entirely – able to play without protest.

Raith Rovers were unusual in that their main sponsor was an intelligent, outspoken and very famous author.

Raith Rover’s women’s team have been re-named McDermid Ladies. Club. Captain Tyler Rattray, left, is pictured here with author Val McDermid.

Val McDermid quite rightly withdrew her funding from the team she’s supported all her life, announcing she didn’t want her name plastered across Goodwillie’s chest.

And just like that, the story exploded.

Women have a voice – and David Goodwillie has other career options

North Lanarkshire Council didn’t own Clyde’s football stadium when Goodwillie originally signed for them in 2017.

They do now and have stated clearly that they strongly oppose all violence against women.

The women’s team, who didn’t even exist back then, were probably too scared to object before now.

That wouldn’t be surprising when you see the hatred directed towards women who do just that.

But perhaps witnessing what happened at Raith Rovers gave them the courage to speak out.

And as for Goodwillie being left with no way to earn a living…guess what?

Being a footballer isn’t the only job available in Scotland these days.

A cursory glance at any recruitment website will show thousands of vacancies across all areas.

I should know. Since losing my job after I resigned in protest at Rovers’ signing of a rapist, I’m often on these sites myself.

Social media awash with misogyny and hatred

David Goodwillie is undeniably a good footballer, which just makes what he’s done with his life more galling.

Because he wasn’t only found guilty of raping a woman in a civil court.

Denise Clair, who took her rape case against David Goodwillie to a civil court.

He was also convicted of violent assaults in criminal courts on two other occasions.

So why do David Goodwillie’s supporters believe he’s still entitled to play professional football?

He had his chance – numerous chances – and he blew it.

He’s young enough to retrain in a new career. And the money he’ll get from Raith Rovers will tide him over for a while.

Meanwhile, the arguments on social media continue, full of toxic masculinity, misogyny and hatred.

There’s a certain type of man who seems to get really angry when women dare to speak out on football-related matters.

One random guy helpfully pointed out to me that this was “not my area of expertise”.

That’s despite the fact I used to be an SFA-qualified referee, I was paid to write about football for a national magazine and I have been watching the game, home and abroad, for 40 years now.

But of course, I’m one of those crazy, outspoken feminists.

And apparently that makes me more deserving of abuse and criticism than the man who raped a young woman then declared himself bankrupt to avoid paying her the £100,000 damages awarded by a court.

Happy International Women’s Day.

