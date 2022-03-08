Drunken passenger bombarded Perth taxi driver with racist slurs after getting stuck in his car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Drunken passenger bombarded Perth taxi driver with racist slurs after getting stuck in his car

By Jamie Buchan
March 8 2022, 6.00am Updated: March 8 2022, 8.14am
Hayley Donaldson appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
A drunken woman racially abused a Perth taxi driver after she got stuck inside his cab.

Hayley Donaldson erupted with a series of bigoted slurs when she could not open her passenger-side door.

The 26-year-old later told police she had a “falling out with her taxi driver” when he refused to take her on a detour, because he was too busy.

She called the driver a “black c***” and other derogatory terms.

Donaldson, from Quarry Park, Stirling, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court on Monday and admitted “pursuing a racially aggravated course of conduct which amounted to harassment”.

She pled guilty to a second charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fear or alarm.

Sheriff Francis Gill told her: “You have indicated that you are deeply ashamed and so you should be.

“Racial abuse of anyone is completely unacceptable.”

Unemployed Donaldson was fined £450.

Night out

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson said taxi driver Ali Sikender picked up a fare of four people in the city’s George Street, just after 11pm on July 30.

“There were two males and two females, including the accused,” she said.

“It was a pre-booked taxi to take them to the Travelodge at Broxden.”

Perth Sheriff Court.

Ms Hodgson said: “During the journey, the taxi driver was asked to take a detour.

“He refused to do so and told the group he was too busy.

“The accused became agitated and demanded to be let out of the taxi and told the driver he would not be paid.”

The fiscal depute told the court: “The driver pulled over on York Street to let the group out.

“When the accused could not open her door easily, she said to the driver: ‘Let me out you black b*****d’.

“A member of the public walking her dog nearby heard the shouting.”

When Donaldson was told the leave the cab, she called the driver a “black mongo,” a “black b*****d” and a “black c***.”

The group walked away, and the driver reported the incident to police.

“Police later traced the accused,” said Ms Hodgson.

“She stated: ‘I had a falling out with my taxi driver’.”

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said his client was “deeply ashamed”.

He said: “Earlier that day, she had attended at a family event.

“Her grandmother had passed away and she had perhaps drunk more than she should have.”

