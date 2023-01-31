Perth property firm Bidwells celebrates record sales and makes 30 promotions

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Perth property firm is celebrating after record sales of £7.5 million last year.

Bidwells property consultancy, which has its Scottish headquarters in the Fair City, saw its turnover increase by 6.6% on its 2021 figure, which was also a record.

The firm said it had performed well despite “cautious budgeting and predicted unfavourable trends” in some property markets.

The Scottish growth is mirrored across the firm. Bidwells ended the year almost £5m ahead of its budgeted turnover at £57.5m.

With over 500 staff across the UK, Bidwells manages over £5.2 billion in property assets for national and international investors.

The 180-year-old firm has invested in its staff to deliver specialist services in growth areas, which include forestry, energy and renewables.

Senior promotions for Perth-based Bidwells

Meanwhile, Bidwells has also made 30 senior promotions.

Four of the firm’s leaders, including Perth-based head of energy and renewables Rosalind Clifford are being made equity partners.

There are also five new group partners, 10 new divisional partners and 11 new associates at the firm.

Ralph Peters has also been appointed divisional managing partner for Scotland. He takes over from Finlay Clark.

Mr Clark previously stepped into the role of deputy senior partner for the whole firm.

Senior partner Nick Pettit said: “These key promotions demonstrate Bidwells’ commitment to continuity and reflect their significant contribution to the continued success of the firm.

“We also congratulate our four new equity partners on their success in leading the wider growth of the Bidwells business.”

Rosalind’s promotion underlines the property consultancy’s focus on sustainability.

She said: “We are staking our claim as the ‘go to’ property professionals working within energy and renewables.

“I’m fortunate to have a highly skilled and enthusiastic team around me who are completely focused on success for our clients and Bidwells as a whole firm.”

Bidwells was founded in 1839 and has advised the UK’s science & technology sector for more than 50 years.

The firm, which has its Perth base at Broxden House, helps investors, developers and homeowners to harness the benefits of the growth in these markets.

Bidwells is also marketing a Perthshire estate with one million Christmas trees, which is on the market for £7m.