Perth property firm Bidwells celebrates record sales and makes 30 promotions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Perth property firm Bidwells celebrates record sales and makes 30 promotions

By Gavin Harper
January 31 2023, 5.55am
Raymond Henderson and Andy Turnbull from Bidwells examine forestry assets.
Raymond Henderson and Andy Turnbull from Bidwells examine forestry assets.

A Perth property firm is celebrating after record sales of £7.5 million last year.

Bidwells property consultancy, which has its Scottish headquarters in the Fair City, saw its turnover increase by 6.6% on its 2021 figure, which was also a record.

The firm said it had performed well despite “cautious budgeting and predicted unfavourable trends” in some property markets.

The Scottish growth is mirrored across the firm. Bidwells ended the year almost £5m ahead of its budgeted turnover at £57.5m.

With over 500 staff across the UK, Bidwells manages over £5.2 billion in property assets for national and international investors.

The 180-year-old firm has invested in its staff to deliver specialist services in growth areas, which include forestry, energy and renewables.

Senior promotions for Perth-based Bidwells

Meanwhile, Bidwells has also made 30 senior promotions.

Four of the firm’s leaders, including Perth-based head of energy and renewables Rosalind Clifford are being made equity partners.

There are also five new group partners, 10 new divisional partners and 11 new associates at the firm.

Ralph Peters has also been appointed divisional managing partner for Scotland. He takes over from Finlay Clark.

Mr Clark previously stepped into the role of deputy senior partner for the whole firm.

Bidwells head of energy and renewables Rosalind Clifford has been promoted to equity partner.. Image: Bidwells.

Senior partner Nick Pettit said: “These key promotions demonstrate Bidwells’ commitment to continuity and reflect their significant contribution to the continued success of the firm.

“We also congratulate our four new equity partners on their success in leading the wider growth of the Bidwells business.”

Rosalind’s promotion underlines the property consultancy’s focus on sustainability.

She said: “We are staking our claim as the ‘go to’ property professionals working within energy and renewables.

“I’m fortunate to have a highly skilled and enthusiastic team around me who are completely focused on success for our clients and Bidwells as a whole firm.”

Bidwells was founded in 1839 and has advised the UK’s science & technology sector for more than 50 years.

Tayside Forestry sells more than 80,000 Christmas trees each year.

The firm, which has its Perth base at Broxden House, helps investors, developers and homeowners to harness the benefits of the growth in these markets.

Bidwells is also marketing a Perthshire estate with one million Christmas trees, which is on the market for £7m.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Business

Tesco Extra in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire. The retailer has revealed an overhaul which will impact around 2,100 jobs (Joe Giddens/PA)
2,100 jobs at risk as Tesco overhauls management roles and shuts counters
DIY chain and builders’ merchants Wickes has seen a boost to trade as households rush to buy energy-saving products to help cut soaring power bills over the winter months (Philip Toscano/PA)
Wickes boosted by home insulation sales amid energy costs crisis
Intense competition among grocers striving to retain customers saw them boosting their own-label ranges (Aaron Chown/PA)
Grocery price inflation rises to record 16.7% – Kantar
Pets at Home has hiked its profit guidance after the retailer was buoyed by higher demand for pet food, accessories and vet services over the Christmas period (PA)
Pets at Home raises profit forecast as shopper demand accelerates
Samsung Electronics said its profit for the last quarter plummeted nearly 70% as a weak global economy depressed demands for its consumer electronics products and computer memory chips (Ahn Young-joon/AP)
Samsung’s profit plummets amid global economic woes
Teachers are striking this week (Andrew Milligan/PA)
We are not respected or valued, says striking teacher
People failing to submit their tax return or pay any tax owed after January 31 may face a penalty (PA)
Taxpayers have until the end of Tuesday to submit self-assessment forms
The latest World Economic Outlook update from the IMF downgraded the GDP forecast for the UK once again (Alamy/PA)
UK economy set for sharp contraction in weakest performance among G7 – IMF
Just under a fifth of private renters in England and Wales would ideally have bought a home already if they could, according to the National Residential Landlords Association (Anthony Devlin/PA)
18% of private renters ‘would have bought a home already if they could’
Senior doctors are to be balloted on potential industrial action, the BMA said (Peter Byrne/PA)
BMA to test water for potential industrial action by senior doctors

Most Read

1
The Weavers Mill in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Children ‘screaming’ as masked man attacks diner at Dundee restaurant
2
Lewis Capaldi performing at the party in celebration of the V&A opening in Dundee.
Lewis Capaldi, The 1975 and Niall Horan confirmed for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in…
3
New head teacher, Ruth McFarlane outside Levenmouth Academy.
New Levenmouth Academy head teacher Ruth McFarlane starts job by knocking on 1,000 doors
4
Dundee Dance Event celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. Image: Dundee Dance Event
All you need to know as Dundee Dance Event confirms 25th anniversary plans
5
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…
6
Raegan McGregor. Image: Facebook
Dundee mum, 27, spat at police officer after getting ejected from train at Perth
7
Lee Murray, former owner of Truth nightclub, has been caught lying.
Fife businessman gained thousands by faking wife’s signature on paperwork
8
Police at the scene of the fatal A9 collision.
Man who died after being hit by car on A9 in Perth named
9
The Starbucks and Domino's outlets at Dunsinane Industrial Estate in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Starbucks and Domino’s franchisees speak out in Dundee nursery planning row
8
10
Lawrence Kettles leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Joiner who conned Dundee and Angus customers out of £65k narrowly dodges prison

More from The Courier

The live issues at Tannadice. Image: SNS
Dundee United's deadline day: What to expect at Tannadice
Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Fife cocaine dealer, 52, jailed for three years
A Siberian husky. Image: Shutterstock.
Sheriff's surprise huskies were not destroyed after Dunfermline attack
Gary Bowyer has injury worries to contend with. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer reveals fresh injury concern but also welcomes duo back to…
Sibbald tackled a tough shift in gutsy fashion. Image: SNS
Craig Sibbald in ‘no excuses’ cry as Dundee United star insists Kilmarnock’s pitch is…
Grant Grubb arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Furious driver chased traffic warden through Dundee over parking ticket
Stevie May. Image: SNS.
Stevie May: Motherwell game won't define St Johnstone's season but belief high that losing…
Layla taught Lewis Capaldi the Happy Birthday song in sign language.
How Lewis Capaldi has won hearts across the region since 2018 Dundee debut
Alastair Thompson after being ordered to serve a minimum of 20 years. Image: DC Thomson.
Alastair Thompson: Law murderer got taste for killing by slaughtering family pets before stabbing…
Stefan Hoggan-Radu ran 5k-a-day for Cupar Foodbank
Former GB para-athlete Stefan overcomes illness to run 5k-a-day for Cupar Foodbank

Editor's Picks

Most Commented