Brewgooder founder talk among highlights of University of Dundee’s Entrepreneurship Week

The founder of Scottish beer company Brewgooder will share advice with the country’s next generation of business stars at a special University of Dundee event.

Alan Mahon, co-founder of the socially conscious beer firm, will speak as part of the university’s Entrepreneurial Week.

He founded Brewgooder shortly after completing university.

While travelling in Nepal Alan contracted a stomach bug from contaminated drinking water, prompting him to dedicate his working life to tackling poverty.

Utilising his love of craft beer, he teamed up with friend James Hughes, launching their company in 2016.

Since then, Brewgooder has invested £200,000 across dozens of community projects providing access to clean water internationally and access to healthy food at home.

His address will take place on Wednesday 22 February from 6-7.30pm. Tickets are free.

Brian McNicoll, head of entrepreneurship at the University of Dundee, said: “Like the University, Brewgooder is intent on using its work to transform lives around the world.

“Many people believe that a successful business cannot be socially responsible, but Alan’s work proves that this does not have to be the case.

“We are proud of the environment we have created for our staff and student entrepreneurs, but real-life experience of the business world is also critical.

“Experienced business leaders like Alan can help shed a light on what they may face in the months and years ahead, and what pitfalls can easily be avoided.”

University of Dundee Entrepreneurship Week

The University’s annual Entrepreneurship Week runs from Monday to Friday next week.

Organised by the University’s Centre for Entrepreneurship, the event is now in its seventh year.

It includes a host of lectures and workshops for anybody interested in the world of enterprise.

The week will culminate in the final of this year’s Venture competition. Budding entrepreneurs compete for funds from a record £68,000 prize pot to start their own business.