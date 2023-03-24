Humanity, not a system: Diversity and inclusion champion Samantha Jayne Nelson to speak at cHerRies Conference

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Around fifteen years ago, Samantha Jayne Nelson came back to work after the Christmas break and sent out an email to her work colleagues.

The heartfelt missive set out that he would now be presenting as she – her true self – and her name was Samantha Jayne. She also then thanked them for their understanding.

As she pressed send, she became the first boss of an oil rig – the offshore installation manager (OIM) – to openly identify as transgender.

Born and raised in the North-East of England in a traditional, working-class Catholic family, Ms Nelson made the decision to confirm her transition after years of feeling shame and fear.

The catalyst for her to choose to live her as her authentic self was a friend and colleague – her “ally” – who had found out about Ms Nelson’s identity and encouraged her to embrace it fully, and she hasn’t looked back since.

Ms Nelson is now about to embark on the next stage of her career as a business leader focusing on diversity and inclusion in the workplace, despite her admitting such a high-profile role is unusual for her – because she’s also admitted to being an introvert by nature.

But her experience as a pioneer for diversity in the macho culture of the offshore oil and gas industry has propelled her into pushing boundaries as a high-profile role model and speaker.

She will be also the key note speaker at The cHerRies Conference, in association with Mattioli Woods, in June to highlight how professionals in HR, training, recruitment and organisational effectiveness can best navigate issues around equality and diversity.

“I was very much taught that if anyone found out, I’d lose everything and that would be the end of my life,” recalls Ms Nelson of her trepidation before making the decision to affirm her identify in the workplace.

Her ally, a fellow OIM, encouraged her to approach the company’s HR boss – although there was then no agreed process in place for someone to change their gender.

“All of a sudden this safety net appeared and I was able to start thinking – is that life on the other side?

“She didn’t change the world, but she changed my world. And that is the power an individual, an ally, can have.”

Rather than advising the setting out of rules or requirements, Ms Nelson advises firms to bring it back to basics when ensuring the workplace is inclusive for all, whether it is for women, LGBTQ+ people, people of colour or people with disabilities.

“In organisations it’s actual systems and processes – are they inclusive? Have you actually read them? Are they fit for purpose to represent current modern day society? A lot of times you find they aren’t.”

She points to her own experience of searching the company intranet for anything they might have on policy related to transgender employees. The only mention she found was a clause excluding gender reassignment support under the company’s health insurance.

She says it is “heartbreaking” to see how acceptance of trans people has become an increasingly contentious issue, particularly in the UK. She has also seen these polarised views emerge in the workplace.

The answer, she says, is opening up dialogue with a focus on facts regarding legislation and policy, but more important that this is supported by active listening as well as encouraging compassion and humanity across all colleagues.

She highlights the success of internal networks for under-represented groups and even the establishment of umbrella networks highlighting common themes of equality.

“It is about getting people to feel like they belong. That they are a part of something bigger than themselves,” she said.

“I can speak from my own perspective. Once that weight was lifted from me and I was allowed to be myself, I was so much more productive, so much more engaged, so much more driven to want to thank the organisation for helping me through that.

“That’s humanity, not a system. It’s not flag waving – it’s about looking after your colleagues.”

Leaders from across the north of Scotland will deliver insights and practical advice on how professionals in HR, training, recruitment and organisational effectiveness can promote the benefits of diversity and inclusion at a landmark conference taking place in June.

The cHeRries Conference in association with Mattioli Woods is now open for registration offering an unrivalled opportunity for learning, networking and celebration of achievements.

The day-long event, held in concert with the famous cHeRries Awards 2023, takes place 8th June at the P&J Live.

