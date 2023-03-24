EVE MUIRHEAD: Catriona Matthew is perfect Curtis Cup mentor – win that and it will be the Ryder Cup next!

Catriona Matthew making a captaincy return in amateur golf is fantastic news.

The more I think about it, the better it gets.

This is a ‘win-win’ situation.

Catriona has done so much in her playing career and by guiding Europe to back-to-back Solheim Cup victories that her golf legacy is unbreakable.

GB&I have been on the end of some heavy Curtis Cup defeats in recent years so there will be little expectation of a home win at Sunningdale in 2024.

It was an 11-point margin in America’s favour last year and 14 back in 2018.

It’s over to you, @Beany25 👏 We’re pleased to announce that Catriona Matthew OBE will be the 2024 GB&I @CurtisCup Captain 🇬🇧🇮🇪 More here 👉 https://t.co/flcigygMWl pic.twitter.com/ZtDHAQeNlL — The R&A (@RandA) March 22, 2023

Amateur golf at that level is about so much more than who wins that weekend.

Careers (and games) are still being shaped.

When it’s Ryder Cup or Solheim Cup, a captain is basically there to be a good figure head, make strong partnerships and pick the right order of play.

With young players yet to turn pro, the impact Catriona will have on them should be much more profound.

I can only imagine that her players will be like sponges – soaking up every bit of technical, tactical and psychological advice they can get.

And I’m sure over the course of the build-up to the event she will be a mentor to all of them.

If Catriona helps us win, maybe it will be the Ryder Cup next!

Is there such a thing as peaking too soon in sport?

It’s a question being asked in connection with the Ireland rugby team who more than justified their world number one ranking by winning a Six Nations grand slam last weekend.

The phrase is probably particularly relevant to them given they’ve got such a bad record in World Cups and scars haven’t healed from them being very good in the build-up to the last one in Japan, only to get knocked out early.

First of all, it’s very hard to make sure you peak at exactly the point you want to.

So many factors come into play when you’re talking about a team – or an individual – hitting top form for the biggest tournament they play.

In Ireland’s case it’s the World Cup. In curling it’s the Olympics.

Both have four-year cycles and I know what it’s like to have won a World title the year before a Games.

In 2013 we were the form team and we went into Sochi as the favourites.

I don’t actually think that was a case of peaking too early – it just came down to fine margins in our semi-final.

"It's like living in a dream… It's the best tournament you can play in." Johnny Sexton, a legend of our game, reacts to a momentous #GrandSlam for Ireland. #GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/S3ia0y5C1B — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) March 18, 2023

Rugby is different.

More than any of the other big team sports, it feels as if everything is geared towards their World Cup.

Getting players in the best possible physical shape is a huge part of that, as is developing tactically.

You can absolutely imagine that the likes of New Zealand, South Africa and France are holding back a bit on both fronts.

Who knows, maybe Ireland are as well.

It’s part good preparations and part good luck if everything clicks at the best possible time.

What I would say is, there are a lot of big things to win other than a World Cup or an Olympics so I would still rather be in Ireland’s shoes at the moment than anybody else’s.