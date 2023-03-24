EVE MUIRHEAD: Catriona Matthew is perfect Curtis Cup mentor – win that and it will be the Ryder Cup next!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Catriona Matthew is perfect Curtis Cup mentor – win that and it will be the Ryder Cup next!

Scotland's double-winning Solheim Cup captain is returning to the world of amateur golf and the Irish rugby team have sparked the 'peaking too soon' debate ahead of the World Cup.

Catriona Matthew has captained two winning Solheim Cup teams. Image: PA.
Catriona Matthew has captained two winning Solheim Cup teams. Image: PA.
By Eve Muirhead

Catriona Matthew making a captaincy return in amateur golf is fantastic news.

The more I think about it, the better it gets.

This is a ‘win-win’ situation.

Catriona has done so much in her playing career and by guiding Europe to back-to-back Solheim Cup victories that her golf legacy is unbreakable.

GB&I have been on the end of some heavy Curtis Cup defeats in recent years so there will be little expectation of a home win at Sunningdale in 2024.

It was an 11-point margin in America’s favour last year and 14 back in 2018.

Amateur golf at that level is about so much more than who wins that weekend.

Careers (and games) are still being shaped.

When it’s Ryder Cup or Solheim Cup, a captain is basically there to be a good figure head, make strong partnerships and pick the right order of play.

With young players yet to turn pro, the impact Catriona will have on them should be much more profound.

I can only imagine that her players will be like sponges – soaking up every bit of technical, tactical and psychological advice they can get.

And I’m sure over the course of the build-up to the event she will be a mentor to all of them.

If Catriona helps us win, maybe it will be the Ryder Cup next!

Is there such a thing as peaking too soon in sport?

It’s a question being asked in connection with the Ireland rugby team who more than justified their world number one ranking by winning a Six Nations grand slam last weekend.

The phrase is probably particularly relevant to them given they’ve got such a bad record in World Cups and scars haven’t healed from them being very good in the build-up to the last one in Japan, only to get knocked out early.

First of all, it’s very hard to make sure you peak at exactly the point you want to.

So many factors come into play when you’re talking about a team – or an individual – hitting top form for the biggest tournament they play.

In Ireland’s case it’s the World Cup. In curling it’s the Olympics.

Both have four-year cycles and I know what it’s like to have won a World title the year before a Games.

In 2013 we were the form team and we went into Sochi as the favourites.

I don’t actually think that was a case of peaking too early – it just came down to fine margins in our semi-final.

Rugby is different.

More than any of the other big team sports, it feels as if everything is geared towards their World Cup.

Getting players in the best possible physical shape is a huge part of that, as is developing tactically.

You can absolutely imagine that the likes of New Zealand, South Africa and France are holding back a bit on both fronts.

Who knows, maybe Ireland are as well.

It’s part good preparations and part good luck if everything clicks at the best possible time.

What I would say is, there are a lot of big things to win other than a World Cup or an Olympics so I would still rather be in Ireland’s shoes at the moment than anybody else’s.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented