Ross Sinclair has impressed St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson and is ‘chapping at the first team door’

St Johnstone fans have yet to see him in Premiership action.

But Ross Sinclair has adapted well to the McDiarmid Park first team scene, according to manager Callum Davidson.

The former Scotland under-21 international’s loan spell at Montrose was cut short in January to give him the opportunity to challenge Remi Matthews for the Saints number one spot over the last few months of the league season.

And Davidson has been impressed with what he’s scene on the training ground.

“Ross has been great since he came back and you can see how much he’s benefitted from playing games at Montrose in the first half of the season,” he said.

“He’s got a great attitude and wants to do well here.

“What he’s got to do now is make sure he’s properly ready to go in if something happens to Remi.

“That’s the stage of his career he’s at now, chapping on the door of the first team and at the next level.

“From everything we have seen from him, he’s ready to go in when his chance comes along.”