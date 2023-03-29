Dundee housing market off to ‘slow start’ in 2023, according to local expert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee housing market off to ‘slow start’ in 2023, according to local expert

The most popular areas to buy a property in Dundee have been revealed.

By Gavin Harper
Dundee's housing market is off to a slow start in 2023, according to a local expert. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Dundee's housing market has got off to a slow start this year, according to a local expert. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Dundee’s housing market has got off to a slow start this year, but there are reasons to be positive.

But there are reasons for optimism in the long-term, according to Chris Stark, director in the Dundee office of surveying firm DM Hall.

While the market is off to a slower start, that may be due to the “slightly manic market” of previous years.

He said the city is a “fantastic place” to live and work.

Mr Stark said: “While the prices being achieved over home report valuations may not be as stellar as in 2021 and 2022, there is still a high demand for the limited stock available.

“Good properties are shifting off the shelf as quickly as they ever did.”

DM Hall Dundee director Chris Stark. Image: DM Hall.

The cost-of-living crisis and rising interest rates have had an impact, Mr Stark added.

“What might have seemed affordable for many people a year ago may now be out of reach,” he said.

“Add energy costs into that mix and it’s hardly surprising some people are choosing to err on the side of caution.”

Dundee’s ‘bright’ long-term prospects

While Mr Stark said interest levels in properties vary, he expects things to improve as the year continues.

He said there were reasons to be optimistic for the long-term future of the city.

Those include the Eden Project and Esports Centre.

“There are signs of encouragement.

An artist’s impression of the esports arena that will be built in Dundee. Image: ADP Architecture.

“While we’re not at the stage of last year where there were countless buyers for every property, there is a reported increase in interest and activity, compared to the last two months.

“Dundee’s prospects are looking bright.

“There is a feeling in the air that it is coming up with a momentum that has years to run, backed by generous funding and welcome outside investment.

“For a small city in UK terms, Dundee certainly has a lot to offer.

“Its housing stock is mixed enough to provide opportunities for a wide variety of buyers.”

‘Exceptional’ rental demand in Dundee

Mr Stark said properties in Broughty Ferry continue to do well. He said other areas such as Dykes of Gray and Birkhill have become more popular.

This may be as a consequence of the pandemic-inspired rush to be closer to the countryside.

Even previously-overlooked areas such as Fintry and Douglas have experienced a surge in popularity.

Flats around the city centre are also performing well and demand for rental property is “exceptionally high”, Mr Stark said.

There is huge demand for rental properties across Dundee. Image: TSPC.

He added rental prices for all types of properties have been rising steadily throughout the last few years.

Family homes in more residential areas within the city and on the outskirts have again seen record prices.

Bungalows are also popular, though there has been a slowing in the popularity of new-build properties.

Mr Stark added: “As expectations return to more sustainable levels, Dundee will continue to do well, even with a less crazed market environment.”

