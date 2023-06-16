St Andrews surfing brothers Blown Away by Courier Business Awards success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

St Andrews surfing brothers Blown Away by Courier Business Awards success

"We are very grateful to all the people who have helped us," said the brothers behind the Fife business.

By Claire McPhillimy
Guy and Jamie McKenzie of Blown Away St Andrews. West Sands, St Andrews . Credit: DC Thomson
Guy and Jamie McKenzie of Blown Away St Andrews. West Sands, St Andrews . Credit: DC Thomson

The Courier Business Awards, in partnership with Henderson Loggie, is celebrating 10 years of finding and showcasing the best businesses across Tayside and Fife.

With entries now open for 2023, we’re taking a closer look at the impact of the awards on previous winners.

This time, we spoke to the winners of the Tourism, Leisure and Hospitality Business of the Year award in 2014, Blown Away.

Twin brothers Guy and Jamie McKenzie run outdoor experience company Blown Away West Sands St Andrews.

They started the company back in 2007 when they were still students at college, freelancing for other outdoor companies until they were established enough to run Blown Away full time.

Twin brothers Guy and Jamie McKenzie run Blown Away. Image: DC Thomson.

Then in 2014 they won the Tourism, Leisure and Hospitality Business of the Year at the Courier Business Awards.

Guy and Jamie said: “It was a fantastic award to win so early in our business career.

“It raised our profile in the local community immensely. It also gave us a huge confidence boost to be taken seriously.”

Blown Away’s growth since Courier Business Awards win

Following their win, Blown Away has gone from strength to strength.

The brothers added: “We are really fortunate our business has grown in many different ways over the last 10 years.

“Not only do we offer land yachting in St Andrews but we now do water activities, including kayaking, paddleboarding and giant supertankers.

“A few years ago, we introduced surfing to West Sands.”

Blown Away runs kids summer camps throughout the school holidays.

The Fife business also offers a range of corporate activity days.

Blown Away offers a range of activities including land yachting in St Andrews. Image: DC Thomson.

The brothers also launched a new venture at The Open in St Andrews last year.

They said: “Our latest venture is our Scottish-themed mobile crazy golf.

“We are delighted with how well it has been received, so much so, we are just about to introduce an outdoor version for the wedding and summer events market.”

‘We love what we do’ say Blown Away founders

And they have one key message for anyone considering entering the Courier Business Awards 2023:

They said: “Don’t hesitate. You will learn a lot about yourself and your business during the application process and who knows, you may even win!

“We are really fortunate we love what we do and do what we love.

“We are very grateful to all the people who have helped us along the way.”

Could The Courier Business Awards 2023 help you continue doing what you love, grow your business and reach new customers?

Visit www.thecourierbusinessawards.com to enter your business and join our Courier business community.

More from The Courier

Robert Black.
Dundee paedophile's playpark ban after downloading child abuse files
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Solas Festival preview Picture shows; Shooglenifty. na. Supplied by Jen Anderson Date; Unknown
Ricky Ross and Shooglenifty among acts lining up for Errol's own 'wee Woodstock'
To go with story by Alan Richardson. erry Robinson stalked his terrified estranged wife in his pyjamas outside Pitlochry golf club. Picture shows; erry Robinson stalked his terrified estranged wife in his pyjamas outside Pitlochry golf club.. Pert Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 28/04/2023
Perthshire man who hunted down wife in his pyjamas and slashed her tyres was…
Star Wars baddie Darth Vader was left breathing heavily in anger on a trip to Kirkcaldy in 1983. Image: Shutterstock.
A furious Darth Vader emerged when the Green Cross Code Man came to Fife
Castle Green play park pictured in August 1990 during a sunny day. Image: DC Thomson.
Visit Broughty Ferry from days gone by in these old Dundee photos from 1990
A Highland Game venison burger.
Dundee venison firm secures multi-million-pound supermarket deal
Milliner Priestley West is based in both Brechin and London. Image: Paul Smith
Angus milliner Priestley West heads south with lucky spider to major exhibition in UK's…
Stevie May and Nicky Clark were a potent partnership for St Johnstone last season.
Nicky Clark confident he and St Johnstone strike-partner, Stevie May, will pick up where…
Dundee stars Josh Mulligan and Lyall Cameron both got game time for Scotland under-21s. Image: SNS
Dundee duo help Scotland under-21s to Norway draw
Left to right - Elizabeth Garity (22) from Boston, USA, Maja Kuehner (23) from Germany and Felicia Kroon (23) from Sweden all graduated in Neuro Science. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
St Andrews University graduations 2023: Pictures from day four