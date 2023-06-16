St Andrews surfing brothers Blown Away by Courier Business Awards success

The Courier Business Awards, in partnership with Henderson Loggie, is celebrating 10 years of finding and showcasing the best businesses across Tayside and Fife.

With entries now open for 2023, we’re taking a closer look at the impact of the awards on previous winners.

This time, we spoke to the winners of the Tourism, Leisure and Hospitality Business of the Year award in 2014, Blown Away.

Twin brothers Guy and Jamie McKenzie run outdoor experience company Blown Away West Sands St Andrews.

They started the company back in 2007 when they were still students at college, freelancing for other outdoor companies until they were established enough to run Blown Away full time.

Then in 2014 they won the Tourism, Leisure and Hospitality Business of the Year at the Courier Business Awards.

Guy and Jamie said: “It was a fantastic award to win so early in our business career.

“It raised our profile in the local community immensely. It also gave us a huge confidence boost to be taken seriously.”

Blown Away’s growth since Courier Business Awards win

Following their win, Blown Away has gone from strength to strength.

The brothers added: “We are really fortunate our business has grown in many different ways over the last 10 years.

“Not only do we offer land yachting in St Andrews but we now do water activities, including kayaking, paddleboarding and giant supertankers.

“A few years ago, we introduced surfing to West Sands.”

Blown Away runs kids summer camps throughout the school holidays.

The Fife business also offers a range of corporate activity days.

The brothers also launched a new venture at The Open in St Andrews last year.

They said: “Our latest venture is our Scottish-themed mobile crazy golf.

“We are delighted with how well it has been received, so much so, we are just about to introduce an outdoor version for the wedding and summer events market.”

‘We love what we do’ say Blown Away founders

And they have one key message for anyone considering entering the Courier Business Awards 2023:

They said: “Don’t hesitate. You will learn a lot about yourself and your business during the application process and who knows, you may even win!

“We are really fortunate we love what we do and do what we love.

“We are very grateful to all the people who have helped us along the way.”

Could The Courier Business Awards 2023 help you continue doing what you love, grow your business and reach new customers?



Visit www.thecourierbusinessawards.com to enter your business and join our Courier business community.