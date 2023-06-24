Expansion for family-run Fife pet shop after surge in demand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Expansion for family-run Fife pet shop after surge in demand

The Dunfermline pet store has moved to a bigger location due to high demand from their four-legged customers.

By Alex Banks
Co-founders Keith and Zena Conkey. Image: K9 Active
Co-founders Keith and Zena Conkey. Image: K9 Active

A Dunfermline pet shop is to move to bigger premises due to a surge in demand.

Five years after opening its first pet store, K9 Active is expanding to keep up with demand.

Keith Conkey started K9 Active with his partner Zena in 2008.

It initially launched as an online store before moving into its first shop in 2018.

However, the business has grown so much it needed to find a new home with it now moved to Elgin Industrial Estate in Dunfermline.

‘Lightbulb moment’ for business owners

Keith said the couple were inspired to launch their own firm when out walking their dogs.

He said: “We’d purchased a couple of products for our dogs which you couldn’t get in the UK.

“People just kept stopping and asking us where on earth we got our gear.

“At one point it kind of just clicked, we had our lightbulb moment. Now the business is expanding again.

“The physical store side took off more than we expected.

“We’re becoming more recognised since our move, with more of the general public in the estate.”

The owners, who say the four-legged friends leave “paw prints on our hearts”, said the new space is “set to serve as a vibrant hub for local dog lovers”.

What’s on offer at K9 Active

Keith said K9 Active works hard to “do things a different way.”

It offers several products along with training toys for dogs and several different pieces of wear.

The store also has care products for pooches as well as natural food and supplements.

The expansion of the store offers more products for customers. Image: K9 Active

Keith continued: “The new premises makes it easier to give our customers more.

“With plans for community events like K9 Active puppy hour and food-tasting days, we aim to foster a community that thrives on shared experiences, knowledge, and love for dogs.

“We personally research, test and approve every product that we sell – ensuring we provide healthy food, natural treats and premium dog accessories.”

