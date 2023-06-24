Expansion for family-run Fife pet shop after surge in demand

A Dunfermline pet shop is to move to bigger premises due to a surge in demand.

Five years after opening its first pet store, K9 Active is expanding to keep up with demand.

Keith Conkey started K9 Active with his partner Zena in 2008.

It initially launched as an online store before moving into its first shop in 2018.

However, the business has grown so much it needed to find a new home with it now moved to Elgin Industrial Estate in Dunfermline.

‘Lightbulb moment’ for business owners

Keith said the couple were inspired to launch their own firm when out walking their dogs.

He said: “We’d purchased a couple of products for our dogs which you couldn’t get in the UK.

“People just kept stopping and asking us where on earth we got our gear.

“At one point it kind of just clicked, we had our lightbulb moment. Now the business is expanding again.

“The physical store side took off more than we expected.

“We’re becoming more recognised since our move, with more of the general public in the estate.”

The owners, who say the four-legged friends leave “paw prints on our hearts”, said the new space is “set to serve as a vibrant hub for local dog lovers”.

What’s on offer at K9 Active

Keith said K9 Active works hard to “do things a different way.”

It offers several products along with training toys for dogs and several different pieces of wear.

The store also has care products for pooches as well as natural food and supplements.

Keith continued: “The new premises makes it easier to give our customers more.

“With plans for community events like K9 Active puppy hour and food-tasting days, we aim to foster a community that thrives on shared experiences, knowledge, and love for dogs.

“We personally research, test and approve every product that we sell – ensuring we provide healthy food, natural treats and premium dog accessories.”