COURIER OPINION: Is now the time for SNP independence talks?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

COURIER OPINION: Is now the time for SNP independence talks?

When the dust settles on the conference on Saturday, the SNP will need to prove they have a strategy to tackle the problems of today and the means to make it a reality.

Independence supporters at Dundee City Square. Image: Paul Reid.
Independence supporters at Dundee City Square. Image: Paul Reid.
By The Courier Comment

Timing is the key word ahead of the SNP’s special convention on independence in Dundee this weekend.

Some within the party believe it could not come at a worse time, with the arrest of former leader Nicola Sturgeon and her husband Peter Murrell, the party’s former chief executive, still fresh in the mind.

But it also comes on the back of a remarkable week – the latest in a line of remarkable weeks for the SNP.

A tumultuous week

First Minister Humza Yousaf’s independence paper launch on Monday was his first major opportunity to set out his vision for Scotland’s future.

But the latest Building a New Scotland paper, focused on creating a written constitution, was overshadowed by questions about Ms Sturgeon.

The former first minister made her return to the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday but refused to comment on her husband’s situation.

Fergus Ewing row

The arrest and subsequent release of what was once Scottish politics’ most powerful couple has not been the only headache for Humza Yousaf ahead of the conference.

There are questions too about what he should do about former cabinet minister Fergus Ewing, who has become an unlikely member of the awkward squad at Holyrood.

Winnie Ewing’s son Fergus is an SNP MSP. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Mr Ewing has been a strong critic of the SNP’s power-sharing agreement with the Greens and backed a Tory move to oust Lorna Slater from her job as a minister.

Such an act of public defiance would have felt almost unthinkable when Nicola Sturgeon was ruling the party.

But across the piece Mr Yousaf is facing questions about his handling of a growing list of party rebels and those at the centre of the police probe.

Difficult questions

At First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, he rebuffed questions from a gleeful Douglas Ross, leader of the Scottish Conservatives, about whether he would take action against Fergus Ewing.

There have been suggestions Mr Ewing could be removed from the party as a punishment.

Humza Yousaf refused to confirm if Fergus Ewing will be kicked out the SNP. Image: PA.

Mr Ross referenced the Inverness MSP’s mother, former SNP president Winnie Ewing, when he said “we’ve gone from ‘stop the world the SNP wants to get on’ to ‘stop the SNP Fergus Ewing is getting off’”.

Later that day it was confirmed Ms Ewing, a giant of Scottish politics, had died.

All of that before the doors have even opened on the independence conference.

Fears of conference ‘talking shop’

Perhaps it is no wonder some SNP insiders fear the event will be little more than a “talking shop” overshadowed by events elsewhere.

With polls predicting the SNP could be defeated by Labour at the next general election and members growing restless over the lack of a clear path to a new referendum, answers will need to come quickly.

But the bigger question is whether the public is even listening.

An independence rally in Dundee. Picture by Alan Richardson.

The phrase “now is not the time” will bring back uncomfortable memories for many independence supporters of former Prime Minister Theresa May.

But with a cost of living crisis, a government in chaos at Westminster and unanswered questions over the way forward for Scotland’s crucial oil and gas industry, the lack of sustained majority support for independence remains a problem for the SNP.

Opposition parties will argue voters are focused on other issues.

A great deal of time has passed since the last Scottish independence referendum in 2014 and the country is now in a very different place.

When the dust settles on the conference on Saturday, the SNP will need to prove they have a strategy to tackle the problems of today and the means to make it a reality.

More from The Courier

Upper Hillside is a wonderful country home in Fife. Image: Thorntons.
Fantastic Fife house is surrounded by woodland and has glorious views
Heading up on to Jock's Road.
A stravaig to the rounded hill of Meikle Kilrannoch in the Angus Glens
Reece Stewart. Image: Facebook.
'Miracle' no-one hurt when driver sped towards police after Dundee pursuit
Chris Paterson helping out at Seamab rugby practice in Kinross-shire. Image: Seamab
Why Scotland rugby legend is fundraising for Perthshire charity’s £5.5m new school
Aloo gobi with rice and peshwari naan. Image: Alan Richardson.
Restaurant review: Enjoy an Indian summer at Goa in Broughty Ferry
CR0042729, Rebecca Baird, Dundee. Tartan Ambassador, Alan Cumming at the V&A in Dundee promoting the exhibition. Picture Shows: Tartan Ambassador, Alan Cumming at the Tartan Exhibition in the V&A in Dundee. Thursday 11th May 2023. Image:Steve Brown/DC Thomson
'I wish we didn't have to have Pride': Angus icon Alan Cumming says Pride…
Co-founders Keith and Zena Conkey. Image: K9 Active
Expansion for family-run Fife pet shop after surge in demand
Perth's Inspire Dance Studio
Pictures: Children from Perth's Inspire Dance Studio win seven Scottish titles
Leoni and Kevin Dewar with their children Darci and Kyren. Image: Leoni Dewar.
Parents 'devastated' by closure of crisis-hit Fife nursery
Humza Yousaf admits 'no shortcut' to independence as SNP looks for referendum path in…