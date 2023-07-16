Fife kiltmaker still going strong after more than 50 years

A family-run Fife business which describes itself as Scotland’s premier kiltmaker is still going strong after more than 50 years.

Kirk Wynd Highland House, which has stores in St Andrews and Kirkcaldy, is owned by Jennifer Brown.

The venture offers a large selection of tartans, and specialises in made-to-measure kilt outfits and kilt hire.

Kirk Wynd kilts are handmade the traditional way, with all its tweeds and tartans being woven.

Fife family firm a ‘well oiled machine’

Jennifer said: “Over the years, fashions have changed, but the kilt is always constant – with colours coming and going, often full circle, which we are now finding.

“Tartans popular in the 1980s and 1990s are all becoming popular again in our hire department.”

The company’s services include corporate kilt hire.

Jennifer said: “We go to the client, measure them up, deliver the outfits.

“We then come back to check they are wearing them correctly just before the event.

“We’re a well oiled machine in that department.”

Kirk Wynd says it has had many years of experience working with major hotels and corporations. It can deliver to virtually any venue in Scotland.

Kirk Wynd a third generation business

The firm was originally started by Jennifer’s parents in 1969 in Ayr. The family moved to Fife and opened the Kirkcaldy store in 1979.

A St Andrews shop followed in 1988, while there were also shops in Glasgow in 1984 and Prestwick in 1991. The west coast stores were sold in 2003.

But the business continues to perform well in Fife. And Kirk Wynd is now a third-generation family venture.

Jennifer explained: “Two of my children currently work in the business.

“Robyn is a fully-trained traditional kiltmaker while Charlie, who is still at school, works on a Saturday and in the holidays.”