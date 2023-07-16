Fife kiltmaker still going strong after more than 50 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife kiltmaker still going strong after more than 50 years

The third-generation family business has two stores across Fife.

By Ian Forsyth
Robert and Jennifer Brown with a kilt they are making. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Robert and Jennifer Brown with a kilt they are making. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

A family-run Fife business which describes itself as Scotland’s premier kiltmaker is still going strong after more than 50 years.

Kirk Wynd Highland House, which has stores in St Andrews and Kirkcaldy, is owned by Jennifer Brown.

The venture offers a large selection of tartans, and specialises in made-to-measure kilt outfits and kilt hire.

Kirk Wynd kilts are handmade the traditional way, with all its tweeds and tartans being woven.

Fife family firm a ‘well oiled machine’

Jennifer said: “Over the years, fashions have changed, but the kilt is always constant – with colours coming and going, often full circle, which we are now finding.

“Tartans popular in the 1980s and 1990s are all becoming popular again in our hire department.”

The company’s services include corporate kilt hire.

Jennifer Brown making adjustments to a kilt. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Jennifer said: “We go to the client, measure them up, deliver the outfits.

“We then come back to check they are wearing them correctly just before the event.

“We’re a well oiled machine in that department.”

Kirk Wynd says it has had many years of experience working with major hotels and corporations. It can deliver to virtually any venue in Scotland.

Kirk Wynd a third generation business

The firm was originally started by Jennifer’s parents in 1969 in Ayr. The family moved to Fife and opened the Kirkcaldy store in 1979.

A St Andrews shop followed in 1988, while there were also shops in Glasgow in 1984 and Prestwick in 1991. The west coast stores were sold in 2003.

But the business continues to perform well in Fife. And Kirk Wynd is now a third-generation family venture.

Robert and Jennifer Brown outside their South Street shop in St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Jennifer explained: “Two of my children currently work in the business.

“Robyn is a fully-trained traditional kiltmaker while Charlie, who is still at school, works on a Saturday and in the holidays.”

