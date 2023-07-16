Mystery of secret Arbroath letter solved 5,000 miles away in Dubai

The mystery of a secret letter hidden behind a photograph in Arbroath has been solved, almost 5,000 miles away in Dubai.

Now the owner of the photograph – Rosie Gilbert-Virk is hoping to get in touch with the author of the letter, who took the photo when he was in the Cub Scouts 33 years ago.

Rosie, 54, said for many years her parents displayed a photograph of her dad, James Gilbert, in a frame.

It was taken when he was working as a gardener in Arbroath’s Springfield Park, where a memorial to James now lies.

When her parents died – her mum, Ethel, in 2008 then her dad in 2011 – Rosie moved into their home and kept the photo on display.

She said: “That photo took pride of place in my parent’s home.

“I always meant to change the photo frame but I never did. I also always believed I took that picture.”

Recently her cat knocked the photo over, loosening the back of the frame and she discovered a letter inside.

The note, dated May 8, 1990, reads:

“Dear Sir,

“I thought you might like to have this photo which I took for my Cub Photographer Badge which I passed last week.

“Thank You for helping me.

“Yours Faithfully,

“Andrew MacDonald.”

Rosie said she decided to try to track Andrew MacDonald down.

She said: “I want to let him know how special this photo was to my parents so I put a post out on social media and eventually it led me to Andrew, who now lives in Dubai.

Andrew’s sister saw the appeal

“Andrew’s sister, who still lives in Arbroath saw my appeal and has contacted her brother,” Rosie said.

“I really hope he will get in touch.”

“It’s amazing that I have found Andrew and I’m absolutely delighted to be able to let him know I have found his letter after all these years in the back of the picture.

“It obviously meant an awful lot to my parents and is of huge sentimental value to me now.”