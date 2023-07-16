Mystery of secret Arbroath letter solved 5,000 miles away in Dubai

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mystery of secret Arbroath letter solved 5,000 miles away in Dubai

When Rosie Gilbert Virk found a letter behind an old photograph she was determined to find the author.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Rosie Gilbert-Virk with the photograph of her dad in the Springfield Park Rose Garden, Arbroath. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Rosie Gilbert-Virk with the photograph of her dad in the Springfield Park Rose Garden, Arbroath. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The mystery of a secret letter hidden behind a photograph in Arbroath has been solved, almost 5,000 miles away in Dubai.

Now the owner of the photograph – Rosie Gilbert-Virk is hoping to get in touch with the author of the letter, who took the photo when he was in the Cub Scouts 33 years ago.

Rosie, 54, said for many years her parents displayed a photograph of her dad, James Gilbert, in a frame.

It was taken when he was working as a gardener in Arbroath’s Springfield Park, where a memorial to James now lies.

When her parents died  – her mum, Ethel, in 2008 then her dad in 2011 – Rosie moved into their home and kept the photo on display.

The photo of James Gilbert taken in 1990. Image: Rosie Gilbert-Virk

She said: “That photo took pride of place in my parent’s home.

“I always meant to change the photo frame but I never did. I also always believed I took that picture.”

The photograph of Rosie Gilbert-Virk’s dad in the Springfield Park Rose Garden, Arbroath. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Recently her cat knocked the photo over, loosening the back of the frame and she discovered a letter inside.

The note, dated May 8, 1990, reads:

“Dear Sir,

“I thought you might like to have this photo which I took for my Cub Photographer Badge which I passed last week.

“Thank You for helping me.

“Yours Faithfully,

“Andrew MacDonald.”

The letter written by Andrew MacDonald as a cub in 1990. Image: Rosie Gilbert-Virk

Rosie said she decided to try to track Andrew MacDonald down.

She said: “I want to let him know how special this photo was to my parents so I put a post out on social media and eventually it led me to Andrew, who now lives in Dubai.

Andrew’s sister saw the appeal

“Andrew’s sister, who still lives in Arbroath saw my appeal and has contacted her brother,” Rosie said.

“I really hope he will get in touch.”

Rosie Gilbert-Virk and her daughter, Angel Gilbert at one of the entrances to the Springfield Park Rose Garden, Arbroath. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“It’s amazing that I have found Andrew and I’m absolutely delighted to be able to let him know I have found his letter after all these years in the back of the picture.

“It obviously meant an awful lot to my parents and is of huge sentimental value to me now.”

