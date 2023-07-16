Man arrested after armed police called to Kirkcaldy disturbance

A man has been arrested after armed police were called to a disturbance in Kirkcaldy.

As many as 10 police units descended on Beatty Crescent just after 6.30pm on Saturday.

The nature of the incident has not been confirmed but a 39-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

Large crowds had gathered in the Fife town as the situation escalated throughout the evening.

Armed police arrived at the locus as officers reportedly forced entry into a property.

Images taken from a member of the public showed uniformed officers arresting a man before the street reopened.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 6.30pm on Saturday July 15, 2023, we received a report of a disturbance at Beatty Crescent in Kirkcaldy.

“Officers attended and a 39-year-old man was arrested.”