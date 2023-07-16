4 Dundee talking points from narrow Cove Rangers victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
4 Dundee talking points from narrow Cove Rangers victory

The Dark Blues completed their pre-season campaign with a fifth-straight win.

Zak Rudden scored the only goal of the game. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
By George Cran

The friendlies are over, Dundee are on the verge of the 2023/24 season.

Five wins from five, 14 goals scored, three conceded and two clean sheets.

The record is good under Tony Docherty but friendly victories mean nought, the real stuff and the real pressure is about to begin.

However, the last few games can give us some clues to what we can expect when points are on the line.

Including from Saturday’s trip to Cove Rangers that saw a League One side full of trialists beaten 1-0.

So what did we learn from the trip to the Balmoral Stadium?

Rudden heads home. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Chances

The scoreline should have been more commanding and boss Docherty said as much in his post-match comments.

The same at Arbroath a few days before when they had to settle for a 1-0 scoreline.

In friendlies it doesn’t matter so much but when the real ball comes out the pressure ramps up.

On another day, Cove’s effort off the woodwork might go in, the late rasper from Kyle Connell flies into the top corner instead of being saved by Jon McCormack.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty at Cove Rangers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Equally on another day, Dundee turn one or two of the many shooting chances they fashioned into goals.

Not much is wrong on that front but more ruthlessness will be required when the standard of opposition increases markedly in the coming weeks.

Setup

What we can gather from the pre-season matches is manager Tony Docherty prefers a 4-3-3 setup.

Sometimes it’s more of a 4-5-1, at others more 4-3-2-1.

But the general idea is to have one central striker with two wingers set up to cut inside, three in the centre of the park and a four-man backline.

Owen Beck takes on his man. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
In the early stages of the second half at Cove, the manager went 4-4-2 as Zak Rudden partnered Zach Robinson.

However, that coincided with the home side’s best spell of the match as they took advantage of a more open Dundee.

Robinson, though, went off on the hour and it was back to the three-man midfield.

Who starts in goal is still up for grabs because, for the second game running, Adam Legzdins had literally no saves to make. McCracken, meanwhile, was worked a lot harder for his clean sheet.

Jordan McGhee returned to action. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
A major positive was seeing Jordan McGhee return to the pitch after three months out.

He adds another very useful option for Docherty, in midfield and across the entire backline.

Robertson to Rudden

Two players who found themselves out of the picture in the second half of last season made the difference.

Fin Robertson has enjoyed a very positive pre-season filled with assists and there was another at the Balmoral with a fine free-kick delivery.

Aside from that, he put in a strong performance on the left wing once more with some sharp passing finding gaps in the home defence.

Fin Robertson impressed. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Rudden, meanwhile, looks like a player determined to make his mark at Dundee.

The touch has been there, the endeavour has been there throughout these matches and this time he got a goal as reward.

He should have added a second late on but it’s a good sign to see two strikers among the goals.

Bonnyrigg Rose

Already Group E has seen wins for Inverness and Airdrieonians against lower league Bonnyrigg and Dumbarton.

And across the first round of group stage fixtures we’ve seen what happens to big teams when they aren’t quite at it.

Dundee United were beaten at The Spartans. Image: SNS.
Dundee United, St Johnstone and St Mirren all came unstuck at lower league grounds.

As much as Dundee fans have enjoyed the misery of their nearest rivals, they don’t want to be joining them in some early-season misery in Midlothian.

The Dark Blues are big favourites, it’s up to them to go play like it.

