‘Disgusting’ Perth pervert spared jail for sex chats with ‘schoolgirl’

Alan McDade sent explicit selfies, messages and graphic videos to an undercover cop posing as a 14-year-old girl.

By Jamie Buchan
Alan McDade
Alan McDade

A Perth paedophile who was exposed following a covert police operation has been spared jail.

Alan McDade sent explicit messages, selfies and graphic videos to what he thought was a 14-year-old girl called Beth.

The youngster was in fact an undercover police officer.

McDade bombarded “Beth” with requests for nude photos and sent her sexual images, even after she told him she was at lessons.

He told her he was being extra careful, “because I could get into trouble messaging you”.

McDade, 53, returned to Perth Sheriff Court having earlier admitted attempting to communicate indecently with a child on various occasions between January 7 and February 2, 2021.

Alan McDade thought the undercover officer was a schoolgirl called Beth. Image: Twitter

He dodged a prison sentence but was told he must stay on the Sex Offenders Register for three years.

Disgusting and ashamed

Solicitor Pauline Cullerton, defending, told the court: “He is a 53 year old man who appears before the court as a first offender.

“He accepts full responsibility this offence.

“He described his behaviour, in his own words, as disgusting and states that he is ashamed of himself.

“He is an individual who views himself in a negative manner.

“Mr McDade is fully aware that the behaviour was illegal, but was unable to offer an explanation as to why he didn’t cease communication with the individual when he was advised she was only 14 years old.”

The court heard he is still in employment and with his partner.

Perth Sheriff Court

Sheriff David Hall told McDade: “I will give you some limited credit for pleading guilty to this serious matter.

“In your case, I am satisfied there is an alternative to a custodial sentence.”

He was placed on supervision as part of a two year community payback order.

‘Pay attention little lady’

The court heard that McDade contacted the Snapchat profile on the day it was set up by police, January 7, 2021.

After the decoy accepted him as a friend, she stated she was 14 and still in school.

“This was emphasised throughout the chat,” said fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie. “She constantly brought up being in lessons and doing school work.”

McDade told Beth: “I could get in trouble for even chatting to you. Old guy, young girl.

“Can you promise this is just between the both of us?”

McDade’s messages became increasingly explicit and he sent her a series of graphic images and videos.

When Beth told him she had an online school lesson, McDade said: “Pay attention little lady or I might send you a pic and put you right off.”

He then sent her two photos of a penis and a video of an adult performing a solo sex act.

Police executed a search warrant on McDade’s home in Hawarden Terrace on March 16.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

