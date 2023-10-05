Angus estate transformed by US expert’s seven-figure investment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus estate transformed by US expert’s seven-figure investment

The project to transform the estate was hit by a two-year delay due to the pandemic.

By Gavin Harper
Archie and June Bennett, owners of Auchavan Estate. Image: Heartland Media and PR.
A family with a track record in American hotels has completed an extensive revamp of an Angus estate.

Archie and June Bennett purchased Auchavan Estate in the Angus Glens in the same week the world locked down in 2020.

As a result, and with distance travel impossible, the couple could not develop the project for more than two years.

Extensive renovations have taken the couple’s investment in the project into millions of pounds.

The estate was on the market at £2.85m, with investment taking it way beyond that figure.

The family has completed a major restoration of five properties on the near 1,000-hectare estate.

One of the refurbished properties at the Auchavan Estate. Image: David Brown.

They include a listed farm cottage called Presnerb, one of the oldest standing dwellings in the tranquil Glenisla.

The cottages, including a former period hayloft and stables, are now available for holiday and short break bookings, with the area currently lacking in such boutique options.

Plans are also in consideration to create a group meeting space for family events, business meetings and potentially weddings.

With decades of experience in the Texas hotel scene, they deployed local tradesmen to do everything from improving roads to running electricity to an early 20th Century cottage for the first time.

‘We didn’t pay much attention until we got here’ say owners of Angus estate

With June and a friend skilled in wallpapers and furnishings, they took on some the work.

June said: “We got the keys a week before lockdown but we were in the States. It was more than two years before we were even up the hill.

“We are seeing light at the end of the tunnel now.

“We didn’t pay much attention to the cottages until we got over here. When we started looking around, some were in pretty good shape – most were not.”

Several properties on the estate have been extensively refurbished. Image: David Brown.

The redevelopment of the Auchavan properties adds to the approximately 2,000-hectare Glen Cally Estate, which the family purchased in 2005.

While the Glen Cally estate welcomes sporting visitors, mostly for deer stalking and grouse shooting, Auchavan comprises a mix of farmland, woodland and excellent walking and wildlife viewing opportunities.

Auchavan Estate cottages ‘paradise’

The addition of luxury cottages with saunas is expected to attract couples, family gatherings, outdoors enthusiasts and those seeking solitude amidst busy working lives.

Archie said: “You can walk 20 miles to Braemar along the river.

“I think the cottages will be a paradise for someone who wants a bit of solitude and creature comforts in the countryside when they come in from their day, as well as for reunion groups and wedding planners.”

There are plans afoot to create an events space on the Angus estate Image: David Brown.

A sixth luxury property is also likely to be brought into Auchavan’s rental portfolio in the coming months.

June, who grew up in Ireland before moving to the USA, hopes the lodges will capitalise on a gap in the local market.

She added: “I think we’ve done a pretty good job. I think they’ll be a real addition to upscale lodging in the Cairngorms area. There is not that much here for four or five star.

“Having several properties, situated together, means whole family reunions and get-togethers are possible; something currently lacking in the area.”

Conversation