Angus estate transformed by US expert’s seven-figure investment

A family with a track record in American hotels has completed an extensive revamp of an Angus estate.

Archie and June Bennett purchased Auchavan Estate in the Angus Glens in the same week the world locked down in 2020.

As a result, and with distance travel impossible, the couple could not develop the project for more than two years.

Extensive renovations have taken the couple’s investment in the project into millions of pounds.

The estate was on the market at £2.85m, with investment taking it way beyond that figure.

The family has completed a major restoration of five properties on the near 1,000-hectare estate.

They include a listed farm cottage called Presnerb, one of the oldest standing dwellings in the tranquil Glenisla.

The cottages, including a former period hayloft and stables, are now available for holiday and short break bookings, with the area currently lacking in such boutique options.

Plans are also in consideration to create a group meeting space for family events, business meetings and potentially weddings.

With decades of experience in the Texas hotel scene, they deployed local tradesmen to do everything from improving roads to running electricity to an early 20th Century cottage for the first time.

‘We didn’t pay much attention until we got here’ say owners of Angus estate

With June and a friend skilled in wallpapers and furnishings, they took on some the work.

June said: “We got the keys a week before lockdown but we were in the States. It was more than two years before we were even up the hill.

“We are seeing light at the end of the tunnel now.

“We didn’t pay much attention to the cottages until we got over here. When we started looking around, some were in pretty good shape – most were not.”

The redevelopment of the Auchavan properties adds to the approximately 2,000-hectare Glen Cally Estate, which the family purchased in 2005.

While the Glen Cally estate welcomes sporting visitors, mostly for deer stalking and grouse shooting, Auchavan comprises a mix of farmland, woodland and excellent walking and wildlife viewing opportunities.

Auchavan Estate cottages ‘paradise’

The addition of luxury cottages with saunas is expected to attract couples, family gatherings, outdoors enthusiasts and those seeking solitude amidst busy working lives.

Archie said: “You can walk 20 miles to Braemar along the river.

“I think the cottages will be a paradise for someone who wants a bit of solitude and creature comforts in the countryside when they come in from their day, as well as for reunion groups and wedding planners.”

A sixth luxury property is also likely to be brought into Auchavan’s rental portfolio in the coming months.

June, who grew up in Ireland before moving to the USA, hopes the lodges will capitalise on a gap in the local market.

She added: “I think we’ve done a pretty good job. I think they’ll be a real addition to upscale lodging in the Cairngorms area. There is not that much here for four or five star.

“Having several properties, situated together, means whole family reunions and get-togethers are possible; something currently lacking in the area.”