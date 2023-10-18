CJ Lang: Sales hike for Dundee Spar owner after acquiring Glasgow firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
CJ Lang: Sales hike for Dundee Spar owner after acquiring Glasgow firm

The Spar wholesaler has added more than 100 staff with the acquisition of a rival convenience store chain.

By Gavin Harper
Colin McLean, chief executive of CJ Lang and Spar Scotland. Image: CJ Lang.
Colin McLean, chief executive of CJ Lang and Spar Scotland. Image: CJ Lang.

Sales and profits have soared for Dundee-based Spar wholesaler CJ Lang, which has acquired a rival Glasgow company.

The Longtown Road business supplies more than 300 Spar shops in Scotland and also owns 107 company stores.

It has acquired Glasgow-based convenience chain Scotfresh.

The acquisition includes nine stores and sees 130 colleagues join the CJ Lang team. That takes its total staff number to 1,850.

CJ Lang said the Scotfresh stores will retain their existing branding and will be operated as a separate business initially.

Colin McLean, CJ Lang chief executive, said the business was a “good complementary fit”.

CJ Lang boss says firm ‘going in the right direction’

The news comes as newly published accounts for CJ Lang show its pre-tax profits rose to £3.7 million for the year to April 2023, a 10.3% rise on the previous year.

Its turnover also increased 4.2% to £221.3m over the period.

Mr McLean is pleased with the group’s performance in another year of economic challenges.

He said: “There have been big changes in the business over the past five years – new strategy and new management, but we believe we’re going in the right direction.

Chief executive Colin McLean praised CJ Lang’s staff for their efforts.

“There’s been challenges not only in the past 12 months but in the past five years.

“When we came on board, the company wasn’t making money and during that time we’ve seen the pandemic, an energy crisis, the cost-of-living crisis. It seems to be one thing after another.

“Because we’re Scottish and local, we’ve been able to respond for our customers.

“Our team has done a very good job.”

Dundee key for CJ Lang’s growth plan

He said Dundee continues to be central to the business.

Mr McLean added: “We’re one of the biggest family businesses in Scotland and Dundee is a great location for us.

“It gives us a good opportunity to cover the length and breadth of Scotland, and we can supply all our customers from here.”

Inside CJ Lang’s Dundee distribution centre. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

CJ Lang has also invested heavily invested across its estate, including a £2.5m spend on new forecasting and demand planning systems.

Mr McLean said the business will continue to invest into its stores and systems.

He said: “Despite the changing landscape, we remain committed to our strategy for profitable growth.

“You’ve got to make money to spend money and I think that’s what is exciting for us now.

“Our profits are seven times what they were five years ago, and we can reinvest and that makes the business stronger.

“We still recognise that we’re in a good place but we’re certainly not complacent. We have an opportunity to take it further.”

A promising start to 2023

Meanwhile, CJ Lang chairman Jim Hepburn said constant investment was key to the long-term success of the business.

He said: “If you look at McColls as an example, if you’re not investing in the business, it’s quite clear you will run out of road.

“We’re investing in the business to make sure we’ve got plenty growth potential for the future.”

Colin McLean, chief executive of CJ Lang and Spar Scotland.

And Mr McLean said CJ Lang has made a strong start to the current financial year.

“We have built good momentum and the Scotfresh acquisition takes us on again, but we know the second half of the year will be tighter.”

Conversation