Jessop Jewellers ‘on cloud nine’ as it opens new Fife shop

The boss of family-run Fife Jessop Jewellers is “on cloud nine” as the business opens new premises today.

Jessop Jewellers has expanded its presence in the Kingdom Shopping Centre in Glenrothes by opening a second outlet next to its long-standing store.

Sophie Jessop, who manages the business, said it had allowed the company to take on new members of staff.

The former Clarks unit had been vacant since a fashion retailer left around Christmas last year.

Sophie said she was keen to capitalise on the opportunity to take on more space.

“It dawned on us that we were always a big snug and we could do everything a little bit better with more space,” she said.

Pandora support for Jessop Jewellers

The business got the approval of Pandora to operate half of the new store under its branding.

Sophie said that was down to having a good working relationship with Pandora.

“For us to get that level of support from the world’s biggest jewellery brand is just unreal,” she added.

Since getting the keys last month, an extensive refurbishment has taken place.

Sophie said she can’t wait for the shop to open officially for the first time on Saturday.

She said: “We absolutely cannot wait. Words can’t describe how excited we are.

“The shop looks unreal – it wouldn’t be out of place in Edinburgh city centre.

“We’ve had so many people come up and knock on the windows while we’ve been refurbishing.

“It has generated so much excitement locally. We feel we’ve been here such a long time that we have a responsibility to enhance our proposition.”

To mark the opening, Jessop Jewellers is giving away £1,000 worth of gift bags on a first come, first serve basis.

Inside new Jessop Jewellers shop

History of Jessop Jewellers in Kirkcaldy

The business was originally opened as a watch and clock repairs business by George Jessop in 1971. It celebrated its 50th birthday in 2021.

When George handed over control to son Paul, the firm changed its approach, concentrating on retail.

When Paul stepped back from the business, his son Christopher and daughter-in-law Sophie took the reins.

The company moved into Kingdom Shopping Centre from Albany Gate when an extension which houses their current home was was completed in 1976.