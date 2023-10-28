Jessop Jewellers ‘on cloud nine’ as it opens new Fife shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Jessop Jewellers ‘on cloud nine’ as it opens new Fife shop

The 50-year-old company has made a "significant" investment in the new store, which has created jobs.

By Gavin Harper
Sophie Jessop says she is "on cloud nine" as the new Jessop Jewellers store opens. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Sophie Jessop says she is "on cloud nine" as the new Jessop Jewellers store opens. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

The boss of family-run Fife Jessop Jewellers is “on cloud nine” as the business opens new premises today.

Jessop Jewellers has expanded its presence in the Kingdom Shopping Centre in Glenrothes by opening a second outlet next to its long-standing store.

Sophie Jessop, who manages the business, said it had allowed the company to take on new members of staff.

The former Clarks unit had been vacant since a fashion retailer left around Christmas last year.

Sophie said she was keen to capitalise on the opportunity to take on more space.

“It dawned on us that we were always a big snug and we could do everything a little bit better with more space,” she said.

Pandora support for Jessop Jewellers

The business got the approval of Pandora to operate half of the new store under its branding.

Sophie said that was down to having a good working relationship with Pandora.

“For us to get that level of support from the world’s biggest jewellery brand is just unreal,” she added.

Since getting the keys last month, an extensive refurbishment has taken place.

The new store will open on Saturday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Sophie said she can’t wait for the shop to open officially for the first time on Saturday.

She said: “We absolutely cannot wait. Words can’t describe how excited we are.

“The shop looks unreal – it wouldn’t be out of place in Edinburgh city centre.

“We’ve had so many people come up and knock on the windows while we’ve been refurbishing.

“It has generated so much excitement locally. We feel we’ve been here such a long time that we have a responsibility to enhance our proposition.”

To mark the opening, Jessop Jewellers is giving away £1,000 worth of gift bags on a first come, first serve basis.

Inside new Jessop Jewellers shop

Staff have been put through their paces at the new Jessop Jewellery store. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Half of the shop has Pandora branding. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Some of the items on display. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

History of Jessop Jewellers in Kirkcaldy

The business was originally opened as a watch and clock repairs business by George Jessop in 1971. It celebrated its 50th birthday in 2021.

When George handed over control to son Paul, the firm changed its approach, concentrating on retail.

When Paul stepped back from the business, his son Christopher and daughter-in-law Sophie took the reins.

The company moved into Kingdom Shopping Centre from Albany Gate when an extension which houses their current home was was completed in 1976.

More from Business

Fresh Inc Medispa were among last year's Courier Business Award winners.
Courier Business Awards 2023: Full shortlist ahead of tonight’s gala event
The average price paid at Mercure hotels was £106 (Alamy/PA)
Finding hotel rooms for under £100 a night is increasingly difficult – Which?
A former model is suing Abercrombie & Fitch (Bebeto Matthews/AP)
Ex-model sues Abercrombie & Fitch over ‘sex trafficking by former boss’
NatWest said its performance is likely to have been affected by more customers looking for better returns on their savings (Matt Crossick/PA)
FTSE 100 slides to two-month low as NatWest drags on banks
Sainsbury’s is to update investors next week (Michael McHugh/PA)
Cost of living in focus as Sainsbury’s set to reveal sales rise
The figures come after last year’s record numbers (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP)
Exxon Mobil’s third quarter profit down compared with last year’s record figure
NatWest also owns Royal Bank of Scotland and Coutts (Matt Crossick/PA)
NatWest sees customers switch to savings accounts as interest rates rise
The British Airways owner said revenue rose 18.0% (Steve Parsons/PA)
IAG profits up 56% due to ‘strong demand across all routes’
NatWest Group’s decision to shut down Nigel Farage’s Coutts account showed ‘serious failings’ in its treatment of the politician (Gareth Fuller/PA)
NatWest showed ‘serious failings’ in Nigel Farage account closure, probe finds
A flooded River Street in Brechin
Storm Babet: Brechin businessman Kevin Mackie wants more support in flooding aftermath

Conversation