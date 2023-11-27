New future for Fife firm after acquisition from liquidation

The assets of a collapsed Fife manufacturer have been acquired, with jobs to be created by its new owners.

Tayport-based Foodmek supplied the food and drink industry with specialist equipment for more than 50 years.

It fell into liquidation in October. At the time, managing director Scot Kelly cited the impact of projects being deferred during the economic downturn.

All 32 staff made redundant when insolvency specialist Shona Campbell, of Henderson Loggie, was appointed liquidator.

Assets of collapsed Fife firm acquired

The firm’s assets have now been acquired by Clyde Associated Engineers (CAE).

The Clydebank business, established in 1952, had a long-standing relationship with Foodmek.

It provides full turnkey solutions for all fluid handling requirements, from equipment specification, installation, commissioning, control and maintenance/calibration of pumps, pipework vessels and control equipment.

Lesley Cardiff, CAE’s finance director, said: “We are delighted to have acquired Foodmek and to be able to continue its legacy of providing high-quality processing equipment to the food and drink industry.”

She said the Foodmek premises in Tayport would make an “excellent base” for the company.

It has been looking to expand with a base on Scotland’s east coast.

Lesley added: “We believe this increase in capacity and opportunity to provide a wider range of project packages to an increasing customer base will lead to further success.

“This will have been a very worrying time for customers with Foodmek’s range of equipment.

“We will be in contact to offer total support and back up for the products they currently have, and we will prioritise any existing projects for completion.

“We are also totally committed to long-term support by way of spare parts supply and machine servicing and will be continuing with manufacturing a range of filling systems, offering sales and service backup.”

Plans to recruit former Foodmek staff

CAE will now be recruiting in the Tayport area.

Lesley said she hopes those who were made redundant will be interested.

She added: “We are looking for skilled and experienced workers who can help us grow our business.

“We believe that Foodmek’s former staff have a lot to offer. We would welcome them to apply for the positions we have available.”

Shona Campbell, insolvency partner at Henderson Loggie, said: “We are pleased that we were able to find a such a well-matched buyer for Foodmek that will keep skilled jobs in the Tayport area.

“We wish CAE and its new employees all the best for the future.”