Auchterarder shines for Christmas lights switch-on

Families poured onto Auchterarder high street as the Perthshire town started its countdown to Christmas.

The Aytoun Hall was packed throughout the afternoon as crowds milled around a series of stalls selling crafts, gifts and food and drink.

Pride of place went to Santa in his brand new grotto, which had been made for the occasion by the Auchterarder and District Men’s Shed Group.

The shedders had been working on the grotto since the summer and had managed to keep it a secret until the day.

Following the fair, Santa and his helpers walked up the high street to where a large crowd had gathered at Garrie’s Corner.

There, the big man led a spirited countdown before the lights were switched on to the delight of everyone present.

Crieff, Muthill, Blairgowrie and Rattray were among the other Perthshire communities switching on their Christmas lights this weekend.

Perth will hold its celebrations this weekend.