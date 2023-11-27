Auchterarder shines for Christmas lights switch-on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Auchterarder shines for Christmas lights switch-on

Santa and his little helpers joined a large crowd at the switch-on for the Auchterarder Christmas tree lights

By Morag Lindsay
Blair Rodgers, 10, and sister Penny, 4, in front of Auchterarder Christmas tree
Blair Rodgers, 10, and sister Penny, 4, at the Auchterarder Christmas tree lights switch on.Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Families poured onto Auchterarder high street as the Perthshire town started its countdown to Christmas.

The Aytoun Hall was packed throughout the afternoon as crowds milled around a series of stalls selling crafts, gifts and food and drink.

Sants in his grotto at the Aytoun Hall flanked by elves and two small children.
Elves Nikki Wilson, left, Niamh Wilkins, right, and Santa got a visit from Thomas Henry ,2, and sister Sophia, 5, at the Aytoun Hall. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Pride of place went to Santa in his brand new grotto, which had been made for the occasion by the Auchterarder and District Men’s Shed Group.

The shedders had been working on the grotto since the summer and had managed to keep it a secret until the day.

Auchterarder Christmas lights switch-on organiser Shona Wilkins and daughter Niamh in Christmas outfits standing in front of a Christmas tree
Auchterarder Christmas lights switch-on organiser Shona Wilkins and daughter Niamh at the Aytoun Hall. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Following the fair, Santa and his helpers walked up the high street to where a large crowd had gathered at Garrie’s Corner.

There, the big man led a spirited countdown before the lights were switched on to the delight of everyone present.

Santa, elf and large crowd at switch on of Auchterarder Christmas tree
Happy faces in the Auchterarder crowds as the Christmas lights go on. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Crieff, Muthill, Blairgowrie and Rattray were among the other Perthshire communities switching on their Christmas lights this weekend.

Perth will hold its celebrations this weekend.

Santa standing in front of large crowd of excited children in Auchterarder
Santa whips up the Auchterarder crowds. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

