Best pictures from Blairgowrie and Rattray Christmas lights switch-on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Best pictures from Blairgowrie and Rattray Christmas lights switch-on

Residents in Blairgowrie and Rattray came together to celebrate the switch-on for this year's Christmas lights

By Morag Lindsay
At the front is Kerry McBain (Illuminations Committee) with Elfred and back row, left to right is Amelia Strachan (aged 7), Ella Strachan (aged 11), Fia Tennant (aged 10), Nathan MacLeod (aged 12), James Tennant (aged 7) and Micah MacLeod (aged 3) Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
At the front is Kerry McBain (Illuminations Committee) with Elfred and back row, left to right is Amelia Strachan (aged 7), Ella Strachan (aged 11), Fia Tennant (aged 10), Nathan MacLeod (aged 12), James Tennant (aged 7) and Micah MacLeod (aged 3) Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The communities of Blairgowrie and Rattray joined forces for one of the highlights of the year on Saturday when the two towns’ Christmas lights were switched on.

The lights in Rattray went on in the late afternoon before a parade made its way to the Wellmeadow in Blairgowrie where a second ceremony went ahead.

Large crowds turned out to enjoy the spectacle.

The day featured stalls, live music and entertainment by local groups.

And of course, Santa took up residence in his grotto to ensure he’s up to date with who’s been naughty and nice.

The festivities were organised by the Blairgowrie and Rattray Christmas Lights group.

Blairgowrie and Rattray District Pipe Band. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Blairgowrie Christmas lights turned on by Aly Muir (left) and Ian Richardson (right). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Members of the Strathmore School of Dance. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Santa makes his way through Blairgowrie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Blairgowrie and Rattray District Pipe Band making their way through Rattray. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
People enjoying the Rattray and Blairgowrie Christmas lights switch on. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
People gather for Christmas light switch on in Rattray. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Two thumbs up from Santa. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Blairgowrie and Rattray District Pipe Band approaching the Wellmeadow. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Patricia Carrigan-Key, Hamish Carrigan-Key (aged 7 months), Josh Carrigan-Keys, Katy Scott, Felix Scott (aged 4), Mindy Scott (aged 8) and Russell Scott. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Allan Street in Blairgowrie looking festive. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
A member of the Blairgowrie and Rattray District Pipe Band dressed up for the evening. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Santa arrives in Blairgowrie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

More from Perth & Kinross

Northern lights in Berryhill, Fowlis.
Stunning pictures as Northern Lights put on spectacular display across Tayside and Fife
Murderer John Lizanec.
John Lizanec unmasked: Warning signs, whining and paranoia of Tayside wife killer
Police at the Rumbling Bridge
Body discovered after police search at Crook of Devon beauty spot
Val Ferguson standing next to the Black Watch monument in Aberfeldy.
Ask a local: 5 of the best things about being from Aberfeldy
Filthy brown water pouring down slope into flooded Craigie Burn behind block of flats in Perth
£314K flood defence scheme planned for Perth's Craigie blackspot
A caravan at the Inn On The Tay in Grandtully.
Chef and waitress of Perthshire restaurant forced to live in caravan
Corrina Robertson holding up Christmas decorations on Muthill main street
Muthill set for first Christmas lights switch-on
A sign for Beechgrove House in Perth
Plans for 40 affordable homes at site of former Perth care home
Phil Vivian with the cast of Jack and the Beanstalk at Birnam Arts.
Escape to the Country star to appear in Perthshire panto
David McLean in the iconic 'hardman' video. Image: YouTube
EXCLUSIVE: 'Dundee hardman' remake could be on the cards

Conversation