Best pictures from Blairgowrie and Rattray Christmas lights switch-on

The communities of Blairgowrie and Rattray joined forces for one of the highlights of the year on Saturday when the two towns’ Christmas lights were switched on.

The lights in Rattray went on in the late afternoon before a parade made its way to the Wellmeadow in Blairgowrie where a second ceremony went ahead.

Large crowds turned out to enjoy the spectacle.

The day featured stalls, live music and entertainment by local groups.

And of course, Santa took up residence in his grotto to ensure he’s up to date with who’s been naughty and nice.

The festivities were organised by the Blairgowrie and Rattray Christmas Lights group.