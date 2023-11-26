Best pictures from Cupar Christmas lights switch-on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Best pictures from Cupar Christmas lights switch-on

Santa came calling as hundreds took part in the festivities.

Lilly May, Kenzie Spence Smith and Ella Smart at Christmas lights switch on in Cupar's Bonnygate. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Lilly May, Kenzie Spence Smith and Ella Smart at Christmas lights switch on in Cupar's Bonnygate. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Claire Warrender

Santa came calling in Cupar as the town’s Christmas lights were switched on.

He and his elves spoke to children at his magical grotto in the Youth Cafe on Saturday.

And a DJ and funfair rides were set up in the town centre.

An all-day Christmas market added to the atmosphere before the town was lit up when the lights went on at 6pm.

Hundreds of people joined the festivities across the town centre.

And our photographer Steve Brown was there to capture the fun.

Festive jumpers and tinsel at Christmas Lights Switch on in Cupar. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Crowds came out to visit the stalls and watch the light switch on. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Erica Anderson (9m) meets Santa for the first time. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Abby Spowart of Misky Moo Crafts at the Christmas Market in the Corn Exchange. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Santa makes his way to the lights switch on. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Aaliyah Miles, Victoria Leonard and Ruaridh Smiles hit the plunger to turn on the Christmas lights. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Cupar’s Citizen of the year, Victoria Leonard, gets flowers at Christmas lights switch on in Bonnygate. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Charlie (2), Eden (9m), Harry (5) with Mum Kristie from Strathkinnes with Santa. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Festive baubles at the Christmas Market. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dancers from Yvonne Gray Dance Studio entertain the crowds. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Rory Christie (3) from Tayport with Santa. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Susan Thomson of Woolly Heided at the Christmas Market. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Yvonne Gray dancers put on a good show. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Santa spreading Christmas cheer. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Polish Buns & Brioche at the Christmas Market. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Visitors enjoy the teacups ride. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
All Handmade at DunkieLou with Megan and Louise at the Christmas Market. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dancers cheer for a photo. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Tracy Easson Illustration and dog Bella at the Christmas Market. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Lots of Christmas jumpers out for the night. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
High fives all round. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Raffle winners are pulled with Chloe Patrick, Isabel McBain, Mary Spence and Leona Marshall at the Christmas Market. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Lindsay Blackie with daughter Elsie (8) at Cupar Christmas Lights switch on. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Ava Shaw (11) of BeadedbyAva at the Christmas Market in the Corn Exchange. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Leila (13), Jude (2), Peyton (9), Robyn (13) with Santa and the Elf. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Frank Boness, Artist Sheena Keir and Irma Boness at the Christmas Market. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Sleigh waiting to whisk Santa off to the light switch on. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

