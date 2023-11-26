Best pictures from Cupar Christmas lights switch-on

Santa came calling in Cupar as the town’s Christmas lights were switched on.

He and his elves spoke to children at his magical grotto in the Youth Cafe on Saturday.

And a DJ and funfair rides were set up in the town centre.

An all-day Christmas market added to the atmosphere before the town was lit up when the lights went on at 6pm.

Hundreds of people joined the festivities across the town centre.

And our photographer Steve Brown was there to capture the fun.