Fife Best pictures from Cupar Christmas lights switch-on Santa came calling as hundreds took part in the festivities. Lilly May, Kenzie Spence Smith and Ella Smart at Christmas lights switch on in Cupar's Bonnygate. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson By Claire Warrender November 26 2023, 10.36am Santa came calling in Cupar as the town's Christmas lights were switched on. He and his elves spoke to children at his magical grotto in the Youth Cafe on Saturday. And a DJ and funfair rides were set up in the town centre. An all-day Christmas market added to the atmosphere before the town was lit up when the lights went on at 6pm. Hundreds of people joined the festivities across the town centre. And our photographer Steve Brown was there to capture the fun. Festive jumpers and tinsel at Christmas Lights Switch on in Cupar. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Crowds came out to visit the stalls and watch the light switch on. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Erica Anderson (9m) meets Santa for the first time. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Abby Spowart of Misky Moo Crafts at the Christmas Market in the Corn Exchange. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Santa makes his way to the lights switch on. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Aaliyah Miles, Victoria Leonard and Ruaridh Smiles hit the plunger to turn on the Christmas lights. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Cupar's Citizen of the year, Victoria Leonard, gets flowers at Christmas lights switch on in Bonnygate. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Charlie (2), Eden (9m), Harry (5) with Mum Kristie from Strathkinnes with Santa. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Festive baubles at the Christmas Market. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Dancers from Yvonne Gray Dance Studio entertain the crowds. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Rory Christie (3) from Tayport with Santa. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Susan Thomson of Woolly Heided at the Christmas Market. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Yvonne Gray dancers put on a good show. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Santa spreading Christmas cheer. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Polish Buns & Brioche at the Christmas Market. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Visitors enjoy the teacups ride. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson All Handmade at DunkieLou with Megan and Louise at the Christmas Market. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Dancers cheer for a photo. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Tracy Easson Illustration and dog Bella at the Christmas Market. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Lots of Christmas jumpers out for the night. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson High fives all round. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Raffle winners are pulled with Chloe Patrick, Isabel McBain, Mary Spence and Leona Marshall at the Christmas Market. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Lindsay Blackie with daughter Elsie (8) at Cupar Christmas Lights switch on. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Ava Shaw (11) of BeadedbyAva at the Christmas Market in the Corn Exchange. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Leila (13), Jude (2), Peyton (9), Robyn (13) with Santa and the Elf. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Frank Boness, Artist Sheena Keir and Irma Boness at the Christmas Market. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Sleigh waiting to whisk Santa off to the light switch on. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
