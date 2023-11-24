Muthill set for first Christmas lights switch-on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Muthill set for first Christmas lights switch-on

The village of Muthill will have Christmas lights for the first time this year, thanks to community spirit and a neighbouring town's cast-offs

By Morag Lindsay
Corrina Robertson holding up Christmas decorations on Muthill main street
Muthill volunteer Corrina Robertson is looking forward to the Christmas lights switch-on. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A tiny Perthshire village is coming out of the shadows this Christmas after locals pulled together to put on its first festive lights display.

Muthill has always done without illuminations while its bigger neighbours, like Crieff and Comrie, were putting on a show.

But this year the village will sparkle, thanks to local generosity and a box of cast-off decorations from another nearby town.

Muthill resident Corrina Robertson is one of the masterminds behind the Christmas lights display.

She enlisted local businesses to help cover the electricity costs then managed to get her hands on the lights that were left over when Auchterarder was upgrading its decorations.

Muthill view showing church and main road.
Muthill will have Christmas lights this year for the first time. Image: Google Maps.

It means the Christmas lights will go on in Muthill on Saturday, November 25.

Muthill Hall will also be hosting a Christmas Fair on the Saturday and Sunday.

And Mrs Claus and the elves will be in attendance to help youngsters get their letters off to Santa early.

Muthill ‘buzzing’ for Christmas lights weekend

Corrina said there was a real air of excitement around the switch-on.

“Muthill is buzzing,” she said.

“It’s the first time this has happened. Everyone has been really community spirited.”

Corrina Robertson holding decorations in front of Muthill phone box
Corrina says Muthill is in a festive frame of mind. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

She said Perth and Kinross Council also deserved praise for its part.

“I asked if there was anything they could do to help us,” she explained.

“And they said they still had old lights lying around from Auchterarder after theirs were replaced and we were welcome to them.

“There are red and green Christmas trees and shooting stars. They’re going to look great.”

Local businesses have sponsored lamp posts to pay for the electricity costs.

So have individuals and families.

Auchterarder High Street
Auchterarder’s old Christmas lights have found a new home in Muthill. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Corrina and her husband have sponsored a light in memory of their dog Mico, who died in the autumn.

She said she was hopeful that this year’s Christmas lights display is just the beginning for Muthill.

“We’ve done 15 lamp posts this year and maybe next year we’ll have even more,” she said.

A number of other Perthshire towns are also switching on their Christmas lights this weekend.

Crieff, Blairgowrie and Rattray are lighting up on Saturday. Auchterarder will put on its display on Sunday afternoon.

