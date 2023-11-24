Muthill set for first Christmas lights switch-on

A tiny Perthshire village is coming out of the shadows this Christmas after locals pulled together to put on its first festive lights display.

Muthill has always done without illuminations while its bigger neighbours, like Crieff and Comrie, were putting on a show.

But this year the village will sparkle, thanks to local generosity and a box of cast-off decorations from another nearby town.

Muthill resident Corrina Robertson is one of the masterminds behind the Christmas lights display.

She enlisted local businesses to help cover the electricity costs then managed to get her hands on the lights that were left over when Auchterarder was upgrading its decorations.

It means the Christmas lights will go on in Muthill on Saturday, November 25.

Muthill Hall will also be hosting a Christmas Fair on the Saturday and Sunday.

And Mrs Claus and the elves will be in attendance to help youngsters get their letters off to Santa early.

Muthill ‘buzzing’ for Christmas lights weekend

Corrina said there was a real air of excitement around the switch-on.

“Muthill is buzzing,” she said.

“It’s the first time this has happened. Everyone has been really community spirited.”

She said Perth and Kinross Council also deserved praise for its part.

“I asked if there was anything they could do to help us,” she explained.

“And they said they still had old lights lying around from Auchterarder after theirs were replaced and we were welcome to them.

“There are red and green Christmas trees and shooting stars. They’re going to look great.”

Local businesses have sponsored lamp posts to pay for the electricity costs.

So have individuals and families.

Corrina and her husband have sponsored a light in memory of their dog Mico, who died in the autumn.

She said she was hopeful that this year’s Christmas lights display is just the beginning for Muthill.

“We’ve done 15 lamp posts this year and maybe next year we’ll have even more,” she said.

A number of other Perthshire towns are also switching on their Christmas lights this weekend.

Crieff, Blairgowrie and Rattray are lighting up on Saturday. Auchterarder will put on its display on Sunday afternoon.