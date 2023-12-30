‘Extremely difficult’ year for Fife housebuilder Campion Homes as sales fall £12 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
'Extremely difficult' year for Fife housebuilder Campion Homes as sales fall £12 million

The company said labour and material shortages and planning delays were among the reasons for its challenges.

By Gavin Harper
Pete Bell, executive chairman of Dunfermline-based Campion Homes.
Sales for Fife housebuilder Campion Homes fell by more than £12 million due to “extremely difficult trading conditions” last year.

Newly published accounts show the Dunfermline business saw turnover fall from £48.5m in 2022 to £36.3m for the year to June 2023.

The family-run firm also posted pre-tax losses of £864,071 for the year, compared to profits of £1.3m in 2022.

The company said fixed price contracts negotiated pre-Covid were significantly impacted by the material price rises.

Labour and material shortages and planning delays also affected the firm’s performance.

Executive chairman Pete Bell said: “As a family business delivering homes for nearly 35 years, we take a long-term view of our company and the market.

“These results reflect the extremely difficult trading conditions facing the whole housebuilding industry post Covid.

“We have an exceptional track record of working closely with a number of housing associations to deliver much-needed new homes.”

Achievements despite difficult year

Mr Bell also reflected on the firm’s achievements throughout the financial year.

Campion progressed its Oak Bank development at Glenrothes and launched a new development in Crieff.

The company also marked a major milestone earlier this year with the completion of its Gauldry development on behalf of Kingdom Housing Association.

The Campion Homes development at Gauldry. Image: Campion Homes

Throughout the financial year, Campion Homes delivered a total of 368 homes for housing association and local authority clients.

And it started construction on further 137 new homes for the affordable housing sector.

It was also named homebuilder of the year – affordable housing provider at the Homes for Scotland Awards.

In addition, the Fife business won the excellence in customer service prize at the Scottish Home Awards.

Mr Bell added: “We delivered over 368 new homes for our affordable housing clients alone and won two major industry awards.

“We also have two exciting new private developments, with a diverse range of homes which continue to appeal to buyers, despite the current market conditions.”

Praise for Campion Homes’ staff

The accounts show Campion Homes employed a total of 149 staff during the year, a slight reduction from the 2022 figure of 158.

Mr Bell praised the staff for their efforts throughout the year.

Artist’s impression of the Campion Homes development at Oak Bank, Glenrothes.

He added: “We have a fantastic team and a great pipeline of future work in the private and social housing sectors.

“As well as employing a skilled workforce, we have long-term positive relationships with clients and subcontractors.

“We look forward to continuing to deliver much-needed homes.”

