Aberdeenshire bakery rolls into Dundee with new acquisition

Aberdeenshire-based family baker Murdoch Allan has bought Teviotdale Bakery in Dundee as it looks towards expansion across Scotland.

The deal, for an undisclosed sum, will see the existing eight members of staff remain in a job and a further 10 new roles created.

Teviotdale Bakery, on South Road, has been owned by Graham Cuthbert and his family since 1978 and has an annual turnover in excess of £1 million.

Murdoch Allan said the acquisition was a “significant step forward” as it marks the first location outside Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire for the Hatton-headquartered business.

Creating new jobs at Teviotdale Bakery

The company currently has six bakery outlets and supplies most of Scotland’s main supermarkets.

Teviotdale will be renamed to Murdoch Allan and customers will be introduced to new products.

Murdoch Allan managing director Paul Allan said: “We have huge respect for the team at Teviotdale Bakery and we are excited to expand our family business to offer Scotland the highest quality bakery goods.

“We know ourselves that employees become an extended part of the family in businesses like ours.

“That is why we are pleased that this acquisition will retain the jobs of eight members of staff and we will also be creating new job opportunities as part of our expansion plans.”

Murdoch Allan, which employs 150 staff, has been in business for three decades. It has bakeries in Aberdeen, Fraserburgh, Turriff, Hatton, Peterhead and Mintlaw.

In 2015, famous Aberdeen bakery Thains became part of the Murdoch Allan family portfolio.

The company already supplies Asda, Aldi, Co-op Local, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s with its sought-after Aberdeen butteries, morning rolls and other baked goods.

Murdoch Allan history

Murdoch Allan started in 1991, when Murdoch and Caroline Allan bought Reid’s bakery in Fraserburgh.

The firm then acquired Robb’s bakery in Strichen, famous for its oatcakes and butter biscuits.

Product ranges increased, as did supplies to corner shops and independent supermarkets.

In 2002, with the long-established Simmers factory in Hatton due for closure by owners United Biscuits, a deal was reached with the help of then local MP Alex Salmond and local councillors for Murdoch Allan to take over the factory and maintain production in the village.

As a result, local jobs were safeguarded and turnover virtually doubled overnight.