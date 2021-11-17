Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cairngorms rangers swap cars for bikes to promote pedal power

By Kieran Beattie
November 17 2021, 11.45am

Rangers across the Cairngorms are swapping cars for bikes to help encourage fossil fuel-free travel within the national park.

Cairngorms National Park Authority (CNPA) rangers have used bicycles for years in their work across the region.

But now, as part of efforts to reduce the CNPA’s carbon footprint, they have redoubled their commitment to pedal power.

By getting on their bikes instead of driving vehicles, Cairngorms rangers hope to encourage more active travel in the park.

One bike-riding ranger’s personal experience

Pete Crane (head of visitor services, CNPA and ranger Pete Short with their bikes at Glen Avon.
Pete Short, ranger, left and Pete Crane, head of visitor services at the Cairngorms National Park Authority, right at Glen Avon in Moray. Photograph by Jason Hedges.

Pete Short, a national park ranger in the Cairngorms based at Nethy Bridge, uses his bike to patrol areas like Loch Garten, Grantown, and the Speyside Way.

Since he opted to prioritise pedalling over using a car, Mr Short says he has found all sorts of advantages for his work.

This summer, Mr Short received reports of a fire about two miles away from the nearest road.

By biking to the scene, he said he was able to attend and bring the incident under control more rapidly than he would have in a vehicle.

He said: “Earlier in the year we were looking at all our carbon expenditure within the national park, and as a ranger service we actually expend quite a lot of CO2 just driving around.

Cyclists Pete Crane and Pete Short in Glen Avon.
Rangers have found bikes to be more useful for getting about the more rural parts of the national park. Picture by Jason Hedges.

“So one of the ways we’re reducing that is by swapping our cars for our bikes.

“It allows us to get quite far afield and get on tracks where a vehicle just really isn’t appropriate.”

Helping to improve cycle paths

As well as helping rangers like Mr Short nip about the Cairngorms quickly, the initiative is also designed to encourage residents and visitors alike to cycle.

And by testing out bike routes in the communities he works in, Mr Short can help identify where work needs done to make them better.

Pete Crane, head of visitor services at the CNPA, left, and ranger Pete Short, right.<br />Photograph by Jason Hedges.

He continued: “The rangers are out and about all the time, so we can see what trails are suitable and identify where there’s room for improvement.

“The response has been overwhelmingly positive from the general public when we’ve told them about how we’re using our bikes.

“It’s also allowed us to engage more easily with cyclists.

“When we’re out on patrol and walking, cyclists can often overtake us, but when we’re on our bikes ourselves, there’s common ground there.”

Here’s how you can have your say on the future of transport in the Cairngorms

The CNPA is running a consultation on its draft National Park Partnership Plan, which will have a big impact on the future of the region.

From work to tackle climate change to boosting affordable housing numbers, the plan covers a wide variety of changes for how the park will operate going forwards.

Two cyclists in Glen Avon
Those with an interest in cycling and active travel around the Cairngorms have been asked to tell the CNPA their thoughts.<br />Picture by Jason Hedges.

Included in its plans are the CNPA’s objectives for active travel, such as linking all communities by “safe off-road or segregated on-road routes” by 2030.

The authority’s head of visitor services Pete Crane has encouraged everyone with an interest to make their voices heard and take part in the consultation.

He said: “We’re currently undertaking consultation with the public and we want people to feedback to us on the national park partnership plan, which is what’s going to change in the next five years and beyond in the national park.

“And one of the key things that’s coming out from both residents and visitors is improving active travel.”

The CNPA’s consultation runs until December 17.

To have your say, click here. 

 