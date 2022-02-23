Freuchie couple say ‘broken’ flood bridge is putting home at risk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Environment

Freuchie couple say ‘broken’ flood bridge is putting home at risk

By Scott Milne
February 23 2022, 6.30am Updated: February 23 2022, 9.14am
freuchie flooding bridge
Jim Mullen by the bridge of contention.

A Freuchie couple say they are unable to protect their home from serious damage after being given a “broken” flood bridge.

Fife Council provided funds to Freuchie Community Council to upgrade the bridge as part of work to beef up defences after serious flooding damaged village homes in 2008.

But nearby residents Jim and Diane Mullen claim to have been unaware they owned the original bridge during the work and have now been left responsible for its upkeep.

The bridge is part of the Fife core path network. That means the couple are unable to make the improvements they would like to see.

Flooding in 2020 demonstrated the barrier’s limitations. Gushing water “overtopped” the bridge, “bypassing the barrier”.

And straight into the Mullen’s front room.

Jim Mullen said: “None of this is of our making.”

“We are stuck with a broken bridge we didn’t buy, on a right of way we can’t change, waiting for the next flood.”

A bridge too far?

Freuchie Community Council requested the £10,000 bridge upgrade from council funds to protect the village from flooding.

The community body no longer operates after all its members resigned in 2021.

The Mullens says they only became aware of their bridge ownership after the community council informed them.

freuchie flooding
Jim Mullen at the flood barrier.

A Fife Council report on the matter from 2010 states the ownership of the bridge is “unknown”.

The couple claim the community council promised to take responsibility for the bridge ahead of the upgrade.

They say minutes from community council meetings at the time support their position

How can the Mullens protect their home?

The couple claim the floodgate often does not work.

“The most effective option would be to build a 1.3m by 1.5m wall.

“However, the access legislation does not allow this.”

The Mullens and a neighbour racing to clear away flood water from their home.
The Mullens and a neighbour racing to clear away flood water from their home.

Jim feels frustrated at the hurdles preventing him from taking action.

“All that is asked is for a little help to have obstacles removed that we have no authority or responsibility over so we may protect our home.”

‘Discussions continuing’

Nobody from the Freuchie Community Council of 2008 was available to comment.

But a member of the most recent version of the body suggested they did not agree with the Mullen’s version of events.

They said they had gone through meeting minutes from the time and cannot find record of Jim’s claim the community council would take responsibility for the bridge.

Fife Council service manager Ross Spiers said: “Discussions are continuing in relation to the footbridge which also forms part of the core path network and is therefore subject to this legislation.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]