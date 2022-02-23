Courier Business Briefing: Dundee University ‘committed’ to life sciences hub

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bosses at University of Dundee have stressed their commitment to the development of a life sciences hub in the city.

Funding of £25 million was earmarked for the biomedical cluster project as part of the Tay Cities Deal.

The project aims to build on the university’s expertise in life sciences research, drug discovery and medical innovation.

Professior Iain Gillespie is one of the guest speakers at a virtual Courier Business Briefing next week.

Dundee: City of Transformation, held in association with Johnston Carmichael and supported by University of Dundee, will be a free virtual event on March 2.

Mr Gillespie said the university is a “triple-intensive institution” that has “education, research and enterprise” at its heart.

He added: “They come together in our social purpose and the impact that this can have on home here in Dundee.”

Benefits clear through projects like V&A

The university’s principal and vice-chancellor said the benefits can already be seen with projects like V&A Dundee.

Mr Gillespie said: “The benefits of that can already be seen, whether it is big public projects like V&A Dundee, an idea which was sparked at the university and brought to life with local partners and the V&A itself.

“Or spin-out companies such as Exscientia, which is the biggest life sciences spin-out company in the past decade with a market valuation now measured in billions of dollars.”

The university is working with the Eden Project on its feasibility study for plans for Dundee, he said.

“We initiated conversations with the Eden Project.

“We are now supporting the feasibility study. That is the next stage in the Eden Project hopefully becoming the city’s next great attraction.”

University ‘committed to investing’

Mr Gillespie said he wants the university to work alongside local companies and keep them in Dundee as they grow.

He added: “We are committed to investing in the development of a life sciences innovation district in the city.”

It would, he added, support “the next generation of businesses coming through the commercialisation pipeline”.

“We want to retain more of that incubation and business development here in Dundee and keep those businesses here even as they achieve greater scale and reach,” Mr Gillespie added.

“We are always keen to work with local partners, both public and private sector, to realise the ambitions of the Tay Cities region and help transform lives.

“Together we have a strong base in the city and surrounding region. The university is proud to be a part of that.”

The Courier Business Briefing will also feature a presentation from Luc Delany from Northern Lights Arena Europe.

The firm is looking to establish an esports arena at Dundee Waterfront.

David Harland, chief executive of Eden Project International Ltd, will also take part in the event.

The briefing will run from 8-9am. Register for free at thecourierbriefings.co.uk