Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Dundee life sciences firm receives cash payment of $100 million

By Maria Gran
January 7 2022, 5.02pm Updated: January 7 2022, 5.12pm
Exscientia Dundee
Exscientia chief executive professor Andrew Hopkins.

A Dundee life sciences firm has received a $100 million (£73.6m) cash payment in a major deal that has the potential to be worth billions.

Exscientia uses artificial intelligence (AI) to help design drugs which can dramatically reduce the time taken to develop medicines.

The company was founded at Dundee University a decade ago. It retains a base in the city as well as offices around the world.

It has won several multi-million-pound deals and last year floated on the Nasdaq stock exchange in America.

What is the new Exscientia deal?

Exscientia’s new contract is a research collaboration with pharmaceutical company Sanofi.

It will receive an upfront cash payment of $100m from Sanofi.

But, depending on the project’s success, future milestone payments could reach up to $5.2 billion.

Chief executive and founder of Exscientia, Professor Andrew Hopkins.

Andrew Hopkins, founder of Exscientia, said: “It is immensely exciting to collaborate with Sanofi with our goal of realising the full potential of AI to deliver the next generation of cancer and immunology medicines.

“Our AI-driven platform can be leveraged across drug discovery, translational research and development.

“Applications range from improving the precision medicine and quality of drug candidates to enriching for patient selection in clinical trials.

“Our expanded collaboration with Sanofi will utilise the breadth of our platform to test AI-designed drug candidates against patient tissue models, potentially providing far better accuracy than conventional approaches such as mouse models.

“When you consider the change this represents – testing candidates against actual human tissue years before a clinical trial – it’s transformative.”

Exscientia formed in coffee shop

Sanofi is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on human health.

It aims to prevent illness with vaccines, provide innovative treatments to fight pain and ease suffering.

Exscientia is one of Dundee’s life sciences success stories.

It continues to have 25 staff at the Dundee One building at City Quay.

Exscientia won Science & Technology Business of the Year at the Courier Business Awards in 2017.

As well as its Oxford headquarters, Exscientia has offices in Vienna, Miami and Osaka.

Mr Hopkins’ stake in the business is worth hundreds of millions of pounds.

When he gave a ‘masterclass’ presentation at Dundee University just over two years ago, Mr Hopkins urged entrepreneurs to “think globally”.

He said Exscientia was formed by three people with a credit card in a coffee shop.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier