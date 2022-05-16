The Kirkcaldy charity helping people drive down energy bills

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The Kirkcaldy charity helping people drive down energy bills

By Scott Milne
May 16 2022, 6.00am Updated: May 16 2022, 6.01am
Gary Wallace fitting some thermal curtains.

The ongoing cost of living crisis may be daunting but a charity in Kirkcaldy is helping drive down bills for people in south Fife.

Greener Kirkcaldy, through its Cosy Kingdom scheme, has seen demand soar in recent months.

As it is seeing more people reaching out for help, I joined handyman Gary Wallace to learn how it is helping and how severe the cost of living crisis is for people in and around Kirkcaldy.

Freezing flats

I met Gary at Karen Madej’s flat on Kirkcaldy High Street.

Like many flats in the town centre, it has high ceilings and is draughty, thanks to many of the windows being single-glazed.

That’s left Karen, originally from Oxford, taking some extreme measures to reduce her outgoings.

Gary Wallace fits radiator reflectors.
Gary Wallace fits radiator reflectors.

Karen, who has lived in the Kirkcaldy flat for about two years, has seen her bills rise by a third in recent months – and expected them to rise further if she didn’t take action.

This rise has happened despite her taking measures such as only cooking when the sun is still shining to reduce her reliance on using light bulbs.

Karen said: “I always sit with a blanket on when I’m on the sofa because my knees will freeze, it can be that cold.”

Karen’s efforts to drive down her bills is largely out of a desire to be more environmentally-friendly.

Gary Wallace and Karen Madej.
Gary Wallace and Karen Madej.

However, money is also a factor.

She said: “I am waiting on money to come through from my ex-partner from the sale of a property.

“I’m only working part-time so I am in a bit of an in-between moment financially.”

Karen Madej all wrapped up in her home.
Karen Madej all wrapped up in her home.

Karen lends a hand with Greener Kirkcaldy, writing for its website, and helps at the charity’s community meal events.

“When I heard about the Cosy Kingdom scheme, I didn’t think I would meet the criteria.

“But anyone can get in touch to see what help they can get.”

Simple measures that make a big difference

Gary helped Karen with just a handful of tools.

He installed thermal curtains, which help insulate the flat, and put in radiator reflectors, which also help reduce heat loss.

“Windows are the biggest loss of heat in any property,” Gary said.

He said demand for the Fife charity’s services has risen sharply in recent months.

How badly are people struggling?

Gary admits it can be difficult going into some houses and seeing how some people are living.

His work can involve larger tasks – such as installing thermal curtains – to smaller tips such as teaching people how to set their thermostat.

He said: “You see some young people who haven’t really learned basic life skills yet, which can be sad.

I close my eyes and get on with my bit to help.”

Gary Wallace, Greener Kirkcaldy handyman

“You get people who are only living in one room to cut (down) on their heating bills.

“It’s getting bad for a lot of people.

“I kind of just close my eyes and get on with my bit to help.

“But I love my job and it is great to be doing something. You can tell it is appreciated.”

