The Kirkcaldy charity helping people drive down energy bills

The ongoing cost of living crisis may be daunting but a charity in Kirkcaldy is helping drive down bills for people in south Fife.

Greener Kirkcaldy, through its Cosy Kingdom scheme, has seen demand soar in recent months.

As it is seeing more people reaching out for help, I joined handyman Gary Wallace to learn how it is helping and how severe the cost of living crisis is for people in and around Kirkcaldy.

Freezing flats

I met Gary at Karen Madej’s flat on Kirkcaldy High Street.

Like many flats in the town centre, it has high ceilings and is draughty, thanks to many of the windows being single-glazed.

That’s left Karen, originally from Oxford, taking some extreme measures to reduce her outgoings.

Karen, who has lived in the Kirkcaldy flat for about two years, has seen her bills rise by a third in recent months – and expected them to rise further if she didn’t take action.

This rise has happened despite her taking measures such as only cooking when the sun is still shining to reduce her reliance on using light bulbs.

Karen said: “I always sit with a blanket on when I’m on the sofa because my knees will freeze, it can be that cold.”

Karen’s efforts to drive down her bills is largely out of a desire to be more environmentally-friendly.

However, money is also a factor.

She said: “I am waiting on money to come through from my ex-partner from the sale of a property.

“I’m only working part-time so I am in a bit of an in-between moment financially.”

Karen lends a hand with Greener Kirkcaldy, writing for its website, and helps at the charity’s community meal events.

“When I heard about the Cosy Kingdom scheme, I didn’t think I would meet the criteria.

“But anyone can get in touch to see what help they can get.”

Simple measures that make a big difference

Gary helped Karen with just a handful of tools.

He installed thermal curtains, which help insulate the flat, and put in radiator reflectors, which also help reduce heat loss.

“Windows are the biggest loss of heat in any property,” Gary said.

He said demand for the Fife charity’s services has risen sharply in recent months.

How badly are people struggling?

Gary admits it can be difficult going into some houses and seeing how some people are living.

His work can involve larger tasks – such as installing thermal curtains – to smaller tips such as teaching people how to set their thermostat.

He said: “You see some young people who haven’t really learned basic life skills yet, which can be sad.

I close my eyes and get on with my bit to help.” Gary Wallace, Greener Kirkcaldy handyman

“You get people who are only living in one room to cut (down) on their heating bills.

“It’s getting bad for a lot of people.

“I kind of just close my eyes and get on with my bit to help.

“But I love my job and it is great to be doing something. You can tell it is appreciated.”