Perth outdoor superstore to remove ‘unhelpful’ image of forest campfire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Environment

Perth outdoor superstore to remove ‘unhelpful’ image of forest campfire

By Peter John Meiklem
July 25 2022, 4.58pm Updated: July 25 2022, 5.04pm
The image of the campfire in the window of Tiso Perth,
The image in the Perth shop window.

The image of two men enjoying a forest campfire will be removed from the front of a leading Perth outdoor superstore after online complaints.

Chris Tiso is the chief executive officer of the Tiso Group.

He pledged to remove the “unhelpful” image of two men and a dog sitting around an open fire from the window of the Tiso Perth Outdoor Experience.

The outdoor superstore is located off the Inveralmond Roundabout.

It is very popular with outdoor sportspeople travelling up the A9 for hiking, biking or water sports trips.

The large image of the men looks out on the car park in front of the premises. It has been part of the shop’s display for a number of years.

Campfire forest risk

Aviemore mountain biker Paul Masson raised concerns around the image after visiting the area on Sunday afternoon.

He tweeted: “Popped in for coffee in Perth on the way home to Aviemore and saw this massive advert for WHAT. NOT.TO.DO.IN.SCOTLANDS. FORESTS. Come on @Chris_Tiso get this sorted.

“You know what pressure our wild places are under these days with irresponsible fire lighting!”

Firefighters battled wild fires in many parts of Scotland – including Fife – during the recent heatwave.

Wildfires sometimes occur naturally.  More usually, however, they are caused through human activities such a campfire burning out of control, a discarded cigarette or an abandoned barbeque.

The Scottish Outdoor Access Code states that those in the outdoors should use a stove rather than light an open fire “wherever possible”.

Conditions in many popular outdoor locations, however, are “tinder dry” after the recent hot weather with wildfires remaining a huge risk.

The code goes on to say campers should: “Never light an open fire during prolonged dry periods or in areas such as forests, woods, farmland or on peaty ground or near to buildings or in cultural heritage sites where damage can be easily caused.”

Campers lighting ‘dangerous fires’

Several social media users agreed the Perth shop image contributed towards sending out an irresponsible message on fire setting in outdoor locations.

Paul added to his earlier comments, tweeting.

“I’m sorry, but it is literally saying go and enjoy the outside, camp in a forest and light a fire.

“Round where I live, over the last two years, we have been fighting a rising tide of irresponsible people lighting dangerous fires every single time they camp.

“This pic doesn’t help.”

Chris Tiso tweeted on Monday afternoon to confirm his company would remove the display.

He tweeted: “This is an old image which I agree is unhelpful. I’ll get it changed.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]