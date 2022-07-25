Perth outdoor superstore to remove ‘unhelpful’ image of forest campfire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The image of two men enjoying a forest campfire will be removed from the front of a leading Perth outdoor superstore after online complaints.

Chris Tiso is the chief executive officer of the Tiso Group.

He pledged to remove the “unhelpful” image of two men and a dog sitting around an open fire from the window of the Tiso Perth Outdoor Experience.

The outdoor superstore is located off the Inveralmond Roundabout.

It is very popular with outdoor sportspeople travelling up the A9 for hiking, biking or water sports trips.

The large image of the men looks out on the car park in front of the premises. It has been part of the shop’s display for a number of years.

Campfire forest risk

Aviemore mountain biker Paul Masson raised concerns around the image after visiting the area on Sunday afternoon.

He tweeted: “Popped in for coffee in Perth on the way home to Aviemore and saw this massive advert for WHAT. NOT.TO.DO.IN.SCOTLANDS. FORESTS. Come on @Chris_Tiso get this sorted.

“You know what pressure our wild places are under these days with irresponsible fire lighting!”

Firefighters battled wild fires in many parts of Scotland – including Fife – during the recent heatwave.

Wildfires sometimes occur naturally. More usually, however, they are caused through human activities such a campfire burning out of control, a discarded cigarette or an abandoned barbeque.

The Scottish Outdoor Access Code states that those in the outdoors should use a stove rather than light an open fire “wherever possible”.

Conditions in many popular outdoor locations, however, are “tinder dry” after the recent hot weather with wildfires remaining a huge risk.

The code goes on to say campers should: “Never light an open fire during prolonged dry periods or in areas such as forests, woods, farmland or on peaty ground or near to buildings or in cultural heritage sites where damage can be easily caused.”

Campers lighting ‘dangerous fires’

Several social media users agreed the Perth shop image contributed towards sending out an irresponsible message on fire setting in outdoor locations.

Paul added to his earlier comments, tweeting.

“I’m sorry, but it is literally saying go and enjoy the outside, camp in a forest and light a fire.

“Round where I live, over the last two years, we have been fighting a rising tide of irresponsible people lighting dangerous fires every single time they camp.

“This pic doesn’t help.”

Chris Tiso tweeted on Monday afternoon to confirm his company would remove the display.

He tweeted: “This is an old image which I agree is unhelpful. I’ll get it changed.”