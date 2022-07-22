Fire crews battle third wild fire at Devilla Forest this week

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dozens of firefighters have battled three wildfires at Devilla Forest in Kincardine this week.

Approximately 50 firefighters have attended wild fires at the forest over the last week, with 30 crew members in the last 24 hours alone, according to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

A large area of grass and trees were on fire at the forest just before 4pm on Thursday.

Six fire appliances were sent to tackle the blaze, with police and ambulance also in attendance to assist the crew.

Crews are still in attendance at the scene of that fire, with two others having already been tackled at the forest – one on Monday, which took more than eight hours to extinguish, and another on Wednesday.

Damage to the forest has been severe, with the latest blaze measuring about 200 metres by 50 metres in area.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 3.50pm on Thursday to reports of a fire in the open at Devilla Forest, near Kincardine.

“Operations control mobilised six fire appliances and firefighters are working to extinguish a fire affecting trees and grass measuring approximately 200 metres by 50 metres.

“Police attended for traffic management and ambulance attended purely because of the amount of crews we had in attendance.

“There were no reported casualties at this time and crews are still at the scene.”

Forest visitors told to take care

Andrew Clark, regional visitor services manager for Forestry and Land Scotland, said: “The situation is still being monitored so we would ask all members of the public to take care and be alert if they visit.

“We have not yet had an opportunity to survey the area and get an accurate understanding of the level of damage but thankfully the alarm was raised early on each occasion, which saved us from having to deal with a much worse situation.”