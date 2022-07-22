Fire crews battle third wild fire at Devilla Forest this week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fire crews battle third wild fire at Devilla Forest this week

By Amie Flett
July 22 2022, 7.27am Updated: July 22 2022, 6.11pm
Fire crews attending to the wild fire in Devilla Forest.

Dozens of firefighters have battled three wildfires at Devilla Forest in Kincardine this week.

Approximately 50 firefighters have attended wild fires at the forest over the last week, with 30 crew members in the last 24 hours alone, according to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

A large area of grass and trees were on fire at the forest just before 4pm on Thursday.

Parts of the damaged forest have been taped off by crews.

Six fire appliances were sent to tackle the blaze, with police and ambulance also in attendance to assist the crew.

Crews are still in attendance at the scene of that fire, with two others having already been tackled at the forest – one on Monday, which took more than eight hours to extinguish, and another on Wednesday.

Fire crews have been pumping water to damped down the area.

Damage to the forest has been severe, with the latest blaze measuring about 200 metres by 50 metres in area.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 3.50pm on Thursday to reports of a fire in the open at Devilla Forest, near Kincardine.

Over 50 firefighters have attended Devilla forest this week

“Operations control mobilised six fire appliances and firefighters are working to extinguish a fire affecting trees and grass measuring approximately 200 metres by 50 metres.

“Police attended for traffic management and ambulance attended purely because of the amount of crews we had in attendance.

“There were no reported casualties at this time and crews are still at the scene.”

Forest visitors told to take care

Andrew Clark, regional visitor services manager for Forestry and Land Scotland, said: “The situation is still being monitored so we would ask all members of the public to take care and be alert if they visit.

“We have not yet had an opportunity to survey the area and get an accurate understanding of the level of damage but thankfully the alarm was raised early on each occasion, which saved us from having to deal with a much worse situation.”

