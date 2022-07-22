On the road again: Country Superstars tribute act hits Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
On the road again: Country Superstars tribute act hits Dundee

By Andrew Welsh
July 22 2022, 7.30am Updated: July 22 2022, 9.51am
Country Superstars performers Andy Crust and Sarah Jayne as Kenny and Dolly
Country Superstars performers Andy Crust and Sarah Jayne as Kenny and Dolly

It may not be the most cerebral of shows ever staged at the Gardyne Theatre, but it almost goes without saying that Friday July 22’s Country Superstars offering will put bums on seats.

Not one Nashville legend is set to appear at the Dundee venue in person tonight, but with its popularity arguably at an all-time high, it’s a timely visit from some of the genre’s best impersonators.

Hosted by Dolly Parton tribute performer Sarah Jayne with help from award-winning Kenny Rogers imitator Andy Crust, the show can boast turns by artistes paying homage to a host of all-time greats.

Kent-raised Sarah was the only tribute to the Jolene and 9 To 5 hit-maker to be booked as a meet-and-greet attraction on her massive Blue Smoke tour in 2014 and her earlier Better Day run in 2011.

Dolly Parton (left) meets popular tribute artist Sarah Jayne

The late Rogers acclaimed the pair for their double act, and they’ll be joined at the Gardyne by Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash, Billie Jo Spears, Willie Nelson, Tammy Wynette, Garth Brooks, John Denver, Glen Campbell and Shania Twain look and soundalikes.

Having already proved a hit in London’s West End and been featured on niche TV platforms around the world, Country Superstars can legitimately be likened to ex-ITV favourite Stars In Their Eyes on steroids.

Tickets are at dundeebox.co.uk

