On the road again: Country Superstars tribute act hits Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It may not be the most cerebral of shows ever staged at the Gardyne Theatre, but it almost goes without saying that Friday July 22’s Country Superstars offering will put bums on seats.

Not one Nashville legend is set to appear at the Dundee venue in person tonight, but with its popularity arguably at an all-time high, it’s a timely visit from some of the genre’s best impersonators.

Hosted by Dolly Parton tribute performer Sarah Jayne with help from award-winning Kenny Rogers imitator Andy Crust, the show can boast turns by artistes paying homage to a host of all-time greats.

Kent-raised Sarah was the only tribute to the Jolene and 9 To 5 hit-maker to be booked as a meet-and-greet attraction on her massive Blue Smoke tour in 2014 and her earlier Better Day run in 2011.

The late Rogers acclaimed the pair for their double act, and they’ll be joined at the Gardyne by Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash, Billie Jo Spears, Willie Nelson, Tammy Wynette, Garth Brooks, John Denver, Glen Campbell and Shania Twain look and soundalikes.

Having already proved a hit in London’s West End and been featured on niche TV platforms around the world, Country Superstars can legitimately be likened to ex-ITV favourite Stars In Their Eyes on steroids.

Tickets are at dundeebox.co.uk