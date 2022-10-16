Environment bosses defend Markinch dust monitoring decision

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Environment bosses have defended their decision not to order more dust monitoring in Markinch after discovering failings at a giant biomass plant.

Campaigners called for more effective monitoring of ambient dust after carcinogenic wood dust blew into residents homes during the summer.

Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) investigators put the issue down to “poor house keeping” after finding heaps of sawdust piled up in the areas where lorries unload fuel for the plant.

There was so much dust in the air at one point, an inspector noted, that it settled on the official’s arm and notebook while they were carrying out the inspection.

‘Not necessary’ to carry out monitoring

A Sepa spokesperson said the regulator decided to investigate after receiving a number of dust complaints from residents near RWE’s Markinch Biomass plant.

She said: “Although samples taken by SEPA do not yet confirm the dust originated from the site, officers carried out inspections to ensure compliance with conditions of the site’s permit.

“The company has since taken steps to contain dust on site, which have been effective, and longer-term plans are being developed to further improve containment.

“It is therefore not necessary at this stage for SEPA to carry out periodic ambient monitoring.”

She said Sepa officials continue to undertake routine and unplanned inspections of regulated sites to detect issues before any community impact.

“However, on occasion, environmental events only come to our attention following reports made by members of the public. When this happens, Sepa responds and takes appropriate action if required.

“Signs of pollution can be reported to Sepa 24 hours a day, seven days a week online at www.sepa.org.uk/report or by calling the Pollution Hotline on 0800 80 70 60,” she added.

‘Worst’ house keeping in last four years

The extent of the problems in the biomass came to light after we used Freedom of Information powers to obtain the inspectors’ reports.

Inspectors commented the dust situation was the worst they had seen at the plant “in three of four years”.

Sepa carried out tests on the samples taken from nearby homes, finding hard wood sawdust, which has the potential to cause cancer.

Managers at energy firm RWE have put a number of measures in place since the complaints.

They include using dust extraction systems, water spraying of the area and intensified cleaning of the site.

An RWE spokeswoman said the company has been working with Sepa officials.

“We will continue to work with them and any recommendations for further improvements.

“[The company] is also investigating additional engineering solutions for dust management for other extremely dry spells.

“We shall continue to actively monitor the situation and will endeavour to implement localised measures when dry weather conditions are expected.”