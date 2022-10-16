Environment bosses defend Markinch dust monitoring decision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Environment bosses defend Markinch dust monitoring decision

By Peter John Meiklem
October 16 2022, 6.00am
The Markinch biomass plant. Image: DC Thomson.
The Markinch biomass plant. Image: DC Thomson.

Environment bosses have defended their decision not to order more dust monitoring in Markinch after discovering failings at a giant biomass plant.

Campaigners called for more effective monitoring of ambient dust after carcinogenic wood dust blew into residents homes during the summer.

Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) investigators put the issue down to “poor house keeping” after finding heaps of sawdust piled up in the areas where lorries unload fuel for the plant.

There was so much dust in the air at one point, an inspector noted, that it settled on the official’s arm and notebook while they were carrying out the inspection.

‘Not necessary’ to carry out monitoring

A Sepa spokesperson said the regulator decided to investigate after receiving a number of dust complaints from residents near RWE’s Markinch Biomass plant.

She said: “Although samples taken by SEPA do not yet confirm the dust originated from the site, officers carried out inspections to ensure compliance with conditions of the site’s permit.

“The company has since taken steps to contain dust on site, which have been effective, and longer-term plans are being developed to further improve containment.

“It is therefore not necessary at this stage for SEPA to carry out periodic ambient monitoring.”

She said Sepa officials continue to undertake routine and unplanned inspections of regulated sites to detect issues before any community impact.

“However, on occasion, environmental events only come to our attention following reports made by members of the public. When this happens, Sepa responds and takes appropriate action if required.

“Signs of pollution can be reported to Sepa 24 hours a day, seven days a week online at www.sepa.org.uk/report or by calling the Pollution Hotline on 0800 80 70 60,” she added.

‘Worst’ house keeping in last four years

The extent of the problems in the biomass came to light after we used Freedom of Information powers to obtain the inspectors’ reports.

Inspectors commented the dust situation was the worst they had seen at the plant “in three of four years”.

Sepa carried out tests on the samples taken from nearby homes, finding hard wood sawdust, which has the potential to cause cancer.

Managers at energy firm RWE have put a number of measures in place since the complaints.

They include using dust extraction systems, water spraying of the area and intensified cleaning of the site.

An RWE spokeswoman said the company has been working with Sepa officials.

“We will continue to work with them and any recommendations for further improvements.

“[The company] is also investigating additional engineering solutions for dust management for other extremely dry spells.

“We shall continue to actively monitor the situation and will endeavour to implement localised measures when dry weather conditions are expected.”

