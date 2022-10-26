Loch Leven sewage leaks are ‘desecrating our natural heritage’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sewage overflows at places like Loch Leven are “desecrating our natural heritage”, according to the leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats.

Alex Cole-Hamilton has called for improvements to be made to the Scottish sewer system.

“The natural environment deserves the highest possible protection,” he told MSPs during a members debate in Holyrood on Wednesday evening.

In September, heavy rainfall led to raw sewage flowing over cycle paths and pouring into Loch Leven.

This “serious pollution incident” led to Kinross Lib Dem councillor Willie Robertson writing a letter of complaint to the Scottish Government.

Alex Cole-Hamilton told MSPs Loch Leven is being used as an “open sewer“, with no plans for the government to stop the “filthy practice.”

“We are desecrating our natural heritage,” he said.

“With raw sewage being dumped into Loch Leven, this government is allowing the biodiversity of that Loch that it protects and supports to be destroyed.

“It is allowing those that use the loch for open water swimming to be exposed to harmful faecal bacteria.”

‘Alarming lack of action’ by government

“[Scotland’s waters] are of profound environmental and scientific importance,” Mr Cole-Hamilton added.

“It is more important than ever that we take the necessary steps to take care of these environments and to ensure that we follow any regulations in place designed to protect them.

“But sadly, we are not.

“Every day in Scotland, raw and dilute sewage is being dumped in our rivers.

“These are places many of us and our constituents spend time.

“I find it alarming that we may be exposed to such high levels of bacteria in so doing.

“What I find even more alarming is the lack of action that this government has taken.”

The Lib Dem leader claimed the government’s logic indicates “that it is inevitable that excrement, wet wipes, and sanitary towels will be in the same waters where children will play, dogs will swim and fish will live.”

Loch Leven protections being ‘ignored’

He said: “Loch Leven [has] four layers of environmental protection.

“All of these classifications mean that there are strict environmental protections in place, which should keep Loch Leven and the species which inhabit it safe and clean.”

But Mr Cole Hamilton claimed that “those regulations are being ignored, with raw sewage being dumped into it with regularity.”

Government ‘striving for progress’

Environment minister Màiri McAllan, aimed to offer reassurance.

“[A total of] 66% of Scotland’s water environment is already classed as in good condition.

“The figures that I cite […] are about a holistic assessment of the water quality in Scotland.”

“We are never complacent. We are always striving for progress.

“The Scottish Government is absolutely committed to the protection of our water environment.

“Our water environment already meets standards that are high by international comparisons.”

‘Extraordinary complacency’ by Scottish Government

Liam Kerr, Conservative MSP for the North East, is not convinced.

“Only 10% of overflows are monitored in Scotland, compared to 80% in England,” he pointed out.

“I suspect… that the true figure of discharges is likely much higher.

“Actually, I don’t suspect – I know,” he said.

The Conservative MSP has revealed data from Scottish Water.

He said: “From 2017 to 2021 [showed] a total of 563,500 hours worth of sewage overflow recorded in that period in Scotland.

“That is an increase of around 70% in that time.”