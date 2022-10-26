5 Tayside & Fife homes Rishi Sunak could buy with his Prime Minister’s salary

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

This week saw Rishi Sunak became our third Prime Minister of the year.

He’s the youngest premier in more than a century and the richest ever. On top of an estimated £730 million fortune he now earns £164,080 a year as Prime Minister.

Should he decide to keep his millions in the bank and get a mortgage he could borrow up to £738,000.

What would that get him in Tayside and Fife? We picked some properties that are fit for a Prime Minister.

Dunkeld

With its forests, hills and rivers Highland Perthshire is a fantastic place to unwind in the great outdoors after a hard day’s Prime Ministering.

Ardnagag is a beautiful detached home in Dunkeld. In an elevated position it has a lovely outlook over the town to the hills beyond.

Built in the 1930s, Ardnagag was originally quite a modest home. It was sympathetically extended in 2016 and now has a great mix of traditional and contemporary features.

There is a sitting/dining room, a garden room with a full wall of glass, a library/snug, three bedrooms and a light-filled studio with banks of skylight windows.

It’s on sale for offers over £720,000.

Windygates

The Fife village of Windygates might not be the first place a Prime Minister would decide to live. But this luxury detached house has stone walls and iron gates to keep out any riffraff.

Built in 2011 to an extremely high standard, the house has four bedrooms, four receptions rooms and five bathrooms.

A Scandinavian grill hut and a hot tub provide pleasant outdoor spaces to entertain visiting dignitaries. The driveway has parking for up to a dozen chauffeur-driven Jaguars and Range Rovers.

There’s even an annex flat to put Boris in when he visits.

With a price of £699,995 it’s surely too good for Rishi to refuse.

St Andrews

Even a budget of £738,000 doesn’t go that far in St Andrews. Prices in Courier Country’s property hotspot are through the roof.

Rishi’s budget will buy him a nice two-bedroom flat, however. Located in an award winning contemporary development, 1 West Burn lane is in the heart of the town.

The open plan living/dining room would be a great place to thrash out the new fiscal plan with a few close advisers.

1 West Burn Lane is on sale for o/o £650,000.

Milnathort

Could this beautiful Edwardian house be Sunak’s Scottish Chequers? Sitting in spacious grounds on the edge of Milnathort, it’s easily accessible by a private jet into Edinburgh Airport.

There are four bedrooms – one with balcony and en suite – and plenty of reception spaces. And of course there is a wine cellar.

At £850,000 it’s slightly above Rishi’s budget, however, so he may have to dip into his savings to purchase it.

Broughty Ferry

This handsome white house is reminiscent of where Rishi might have ended up had public opinion not forced him to renounce his US citizenship.

Downie Villa is not on Pennsylvania Avenue, however. It’s on Monifieth Road in Broughty Ferry, which is a fine address in its own right.

The four-bed home is within easy reach of Broughty Ferry’s town centre and beach. Inside, its living/dining room is kept cosy by a contemporary wood burning stove. With a fixed price of £649,995 it’s well within Rishi’s reach.

Another highlight is the recently renovated bathroom. Its handsome clawfoot bathtub will be the perfect place to soak away aches and pains after a long day on the campaign trail. If Rishi calls a general election that is…