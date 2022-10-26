5 Tayside & Fife homes Rishi Sunak could buy with his Prime Minister’s salary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
5 Tayside & Fife homes Rishi Sunak could buy with his Prime Minister’s salary

By Jack McKeown
October 26 2022, 7.56pm
Is this home fit for a Prime Minister? Image: Zoopla.
Is this home fit for a Prime Minister? Image: Zoopla.

This week saw Rishi Sunak became our third Prime Minister of the year.

He’s the youngest premier in more than a century and the richest ever. On top of an estimated £730 million fortune he now earns £164,080 a year as Prime Minister.

Should he decide to keep his millions in the bank and get a mortgage he could borrow up to £738,000.

What would that get him in Tayside and Fife? We picked some properties that are fit for a Prime Minister.

Dunkeld

Ardnagag, Dunkeld. Image: Savills.

With its forests, hills and rivers Highland Perthshire is a fantastic place to unwind in the great outdoors after a hard day’s Prime Ministering.

Ardnagag is a beautiful detached home in Dunkeld. In an elevated position it has a lovely outlook over the town to the hills beyond.

Views from Ardnagag. Image: Savills.

Built in the 1930s, Ardnagag was originally quite a modest home. It was sympathetically extended in 2016 and now has a great mix of traditional and contemporary features.

There is a sitting/dining room, a garden room with a full wall of glass, a library/snug, three bedrooms and a light-filled studio with banks of skylight windows.

Living room. Image: Savills.

It’s on sale for offers over £720,000. 

Windygates

Thistle Gate is in Windygates. Image: Zoopla.

The Fife village of Windygates might not be the first place a Prime Minister would decide to live. But this luxury detached house has stone walls and iron gates to keep out any riffraff.

One of the four public rooms. Image: Zoopla.

Built in 2011 to an extremely high standard, the house has four bedrooms, four receptions rooms and five bathrooms.

A Scandinavian grill hut and a hot tub provide pleasant outdoor spaces to entertain visiting dignitaries. The driveway has parking for up to a dozen chauffeur-driven Jaguars and Range Rovers.

There’s even an annex flat to put Boris in when he visits.

Garage with annex flat above. Image: Zoopla.

With a price of £699,995 it’s surely too good for Rishi to refuse.

St Andrews

West Burn Lane in St Andrews. Image: Thorntons.

Even a budget of £738,000 doesn’t go that far in St Andrews. Prices in Courier Country’s property hotspot are through the roof.

Rishi’s budget will buy him a nice two-bedroom flat, however. Located in an award winning contemporary development, 1 West Burn lane is in the heart of the town.

The stylish interior. Image: Thorntons.

The open plan living/dining room would be a great place to thrash out the new fiscal plan with a few close advisers.

1 West Burn Lane is on sale for o/o £650,000. 

Milnathort

Kinellan House, Milnathort. Image: Rettie.

Could this beautiful Edwardian house be Sunak’s Scottish Chequers? Sitting in spacious grounds on the edge of Milnathort, it’s easily accessible by a private jet into Edinburgh Airport.

Kinellan House has spacious grounds. Image: Rettie.

There are four bedrooms – one with balcony and en suite – and plenty of reception spaces. And of course there is a wine cellar.

At £850,000 it’s slightly above Rishi’s budget, however, so he may have to dip into his savings to purchase it.

Broughty Ferry

Downie Villa in Broughty Ferry. Image: Lindsays.

This handsome white house is reminiscent of where Rishi might have ended up had public opinion not forced him to renounce his US citizenship.

Downie Villa is not on Pennsylvania Avenue, however. It’s on Monifieth Road in Broughty Ferry, which is a fine address in its own right.

The living room and dining area. Image: Lindsays.

The four-bed home is within easy reach of Broughty Ferry’s town centre and beach. Inside, its living/dining room is kept cosy by a contemporary wood burning stove. With a fixed price of £649,995 it’s well within Rishi’s reach.

Downie Villa’s bathroom. Image: Lindsays.

Another highlight is the recently renovated bathroom. Its handsome clawfoot bathtub will be the perfect place to soak away aches and pains after a long day on the campaign trail. If Rishi calls a general election that is…

