Boy, 9, taken to hospital after being hit by car in Dundee

A nine-year-old boy was taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Dundee.

Police and paramedics were called to Balbeggie Street at around 3.30pm on Wednesday.

Police Scotland confirmed a child was taken to Ninewells Hospital following the collision in the Douglas area of the city.

It’s understood the youngster suffered minor injuries.

The latest incident comes just a day after a 6-year-old was struck by a car outside Ballumbie Primary School in Whitfield.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “Officers attended at Balbeggie Street in Dundee around 3.30pm on Wednesday, 26 October, 2022 following a crash involving a car and a nine-year-old male pedestrian.

“The boy was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.”