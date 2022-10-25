Dundee mum says son, 7, is lucky to be alive after being hit by car outside school

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee mum says her seven-year-old son is lucky to be alive after being hit by a car outside his school.

Lisa Allan had dropped off Reuben Harper at Ballumbie Primary School in Whitfield on Tuesday morning when the incident happened on Lothian Crescent.

Reuben was taken to hospital to be checked over and has not suffered any serious injuries – but Lisa says doctors have told her the outcome could have been much worse.

Thick coat ‘saved Reuben’s life’

She told The Courier: “I had dropped him off at the school crossing thinking it would have been the safest part for him to cross.

“I hadn’t even left the car park when I got the phonecall, I didn’t witness the incident.

“He is doing OK. He’s very sore and bruised and very shaken up but otherwise he is fine.

“He’s very lucky to be alive. The doctors have said that him landing in the grass and his coat being so thick is what has saved his life.”

Mum fears for road safety outside school

Lisa says she believes more needs to be done to ensure the safety of children on roads around Ballumbie Primary – which is across the road from The Crescent community centre – during pick-up and drop-off times.

She said: “That whole area is a joke – it’s far too busy in the morning with not only school drop-off, but a bus route and various other vehicles.

“There are two lollipop men who patrol the area but I personally feel like there has to be more done – possibly traffic lights put in place or a traffic warden to patrol the area to stop cars congregating in areas they shouldn’t be.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 9.10am to a report of a collision involving a car and a child, aged seven, on Lothian Crescent, Dundee.

“The child has been taken [to hospital] by ambulance as a precaution.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Following an incident on the road near the school, police and an ambulance were called.

“The school is working with Police Scotland and would appeal to all motorists to show care and consideration when driving near schools.”