Jamie Ritchie destined to be Scotland captain from the start, believes Grant Gilchrist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Rugby

Jamie Ritchie destined to be Scotland captain from the start, believes Grant Gilchrist

By Steve Scott
October 26 2022, 10.00pm
Jamie Ritchie started at Madras, played for Howe of Fife and Strathallan School before turning pro at just 17.
Jamie Ritchie started at Madras, played for Howe of Fife and Strathallan School before turning pro at just 17.

Grant Gilchrist was in the room when Jamie Ritchie succeeded him as Scotland captain, and it’s something he’s expected since he first saw the St Andrian at just 17.

The veteran lock skippered Scotland during the summer tour to Argentina, but it always felt like a stop-gap appointment. He was completely on board with the decision-making process that saw the 26-year-old take the reins for the Autumn Test Series.

Ritchie will skipper the Scots for the first time against Australia at BT Murrayfield on Saturday. But it’s been inevitable since the very start, believes Gilchrist, since Ritchie was a teenager coming out of Strathallan School.

‘The potential was always there’

“He was always, in my eyes, going to be Scotland captain,” he said. “I was a bit older than Jamie when he first came into the Edinburgh squad straight from school.

“He was always an old head on young shoulders, even when he was very young. The potential was always there.

“He always spoke with clarity about the game, had that understanding of the game and the leadership potential. Over the past five or six years particularly he has matured year on year got better in leadership and he’s an outstanding player.”

The succession process involved all those who had skippered Scotland recently, he said.

“I was totally on board,” added Gilchrist. “I’m co-captaining with Jamie at Edinburgh, he’s a close friend as well, and he has my absolute backing.

“There is a group of us, experienced players, who can help him and take some of the weight off him, let him read and play his game as well.

“I know that all the guys who are in that leadership group underneath Jamie will be all be of the same mindset. We are right behind him and we will take some of the slack to let him lead on his terms.”

‘I’ve no doubt in his ability’

Gilchrist also believes that this will be the series in which Blair Kinghorn seizes his opportunity to secure the key 10 shirt going forward.

“I see Blair day in and day out, and I see the growth in his game at 10,” continued Gilchrist. “He’s one of the most influential players and characters in our squad at Edinburgh, that we rely on heavily.

“I know what he can bring and when he does that, applies it to this environment, I’ve no doubt in his ability. Both to lead and lead the attack and boss the game as a 10. His ability speaks for itself.”

Kinghorn’s confidence in himself will be key, he added.

“We never want to change that person,” he said. “On the pitch, I think he plays his best rugby when he is fairly relaxed.

“He is not going to be screaming and shouting, but he can be very vocal. He is not a guy who just drifts through a game. As laid-back as he is, or is perceived to be, he does a lot of work away from the pitch.

“He is always the one talking. When the ball is in play he will direct the traffic as well as any 10 I have ever played with.”

Consistency is the aim for Scotland this autumn, added Gilchrist.

“We’ve shown in most games we’ve played, if not all, when we get the best version of ourselves, we’re good enough to beat any team,” he said.

“Our consistency hasn’t been good enough. That’s what we’re working to, through training and through games.

“That’s the biggest focus. And also the big moments in test matches, we need to be really good in those. The best teams are especially good in those moments.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Rugby

THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Will the Wallabies finally balance the law of averages against…
Former Wallaby Jack Dempsey could play for Scotland against Australia on Saturday.
Former Wallaby Jack Dempsey can be a massive player for Scotland against Australia
Tom Hall scores the first of his two tries for Dundee Rugby.
Dundee Rugby's big comeback stalled at the death by Ayr
Shona Campbell will win her ninth cap in Whangerei.
Dundee-born Shona Campbell in at full-back for final World Cup pool match
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: No surprise, but still a shock as Gregor Townsend axes…
Finn Russell is out of the squad and Stuart Hogg is out as captain for the Autumn Tests.
Gregor Townsend removes Stuart Hogg as Scotland captain and axes Finn Russell from Autumn…
Not again!? Scots suffer another heartbreaker in New Zealand, but this is getting to…
To go with story by Jake Keith. A Dundee rugby team set up in memory of a player who took his own life is to host a series of mental health seminars featuring former All Black Ben Atiga. Picture shows; Former soldier Adam Grassie and right, Ben Atiga in his playing days.. Dundee. Supplied by SNS Group Date; 14/10/2014
Former All Black to visit Dundee rugby team set up in memory of player…
Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell are still the keys to Scotland in 2022/23.
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Townsend should stick close to his generational players for the…
Wales 18 Scotland 15: All-too-familiar heartbreak for Scots in World Cup return

Most Read

1
Lisa Scott with her dog Millie-Moo
Paramedic investigated over conduct at scene of Fife crash that killed Perth woman
2
Mark Dillon appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Tradesmen smashed up rival company’s vans in Perth
3
CID at Dudhope Court following a woman's death. Image: Gareth Jennings, DC Thomson.
Woman, 42, found dead in Dundee multi
4
The car at Ballumbie Castle golf course in Dundee.
Overturned car left burnt out on Dundee golf course
5
Dr Whittaker was a trainee doctor at PRI. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Tayside doctor allowed to return to work after suspension for ‘repeated dishonesty’
2
6
Robertson stole property at McDonald's in Forfar, where he also used a stolen card to pay for food.
Crime spree netted Dundee man property worth tens of thousands including cars, Rolex and…
7
The proposed care complex on Perth Road. Image: Wellwood Leslie Architects.
New 60 bed care home in Dundee’s West End approved despite objections
8
Marshall defrauded the woman while owner of Kingdom Windows in Cowdenbeath.
Builder defrauded Fife pensioner of £23k in conservatory project
9
A man wearing a blue jumper standing in a blueberry field.
Perthshire farm giving away blueberry crop worth millions of pounds
10
photo shows a small boy on an adult's shoulders surrounded by Dundee United football fans with tangerine coloured smoke in the air.
ALISTAIR HEATHER: Can free childcare fill football stadiums like Tannadice again?

More from The Courier

Police at the scene after a vehicle fire on Arbroath Road, Dundee. Image: Alan Richardson
Vehicle fire forces partial closure of busy Dundee road
Huge plumes of smoke billowing over Myreside Farm, Inverkeilor. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Firefighters tackle farm building blaze in Angus
The A9 near the junction with the B934 at Cairnie Braes. Image: Google Street View.
A9 shut south of Perth due to vehicle fire
Lindmyla Tukalevska has to be out of Killin Hotel by November 18. Image: Mandy Hay.
Killin residents asked to house Ukrainian refugees after Holyrood cancels hotel contract
Royal Scottish Highland Games Association prize giving in Glenrothes. Image: Royal Scottish Highland Games Association
GALLERY: Royal Scottish Highland Games Association presentations in Fife
Jamie Ritchie started at Madras, played for Howe of Fife and Strathallan School before turning pro at just 17.
Thursday court round-up — Murderer's appeal denied and prison revolving door
Diageo's Leven facility produces millions of bottles of spirits a week.
Fife-based drinks giant Diageo accused of introducing 'morally disgusting' lower pay rate
Kelty Hearts boss John Potter.
Kelty Hearts team news: John Potter welcomes back defender with just one player out…
Nisa Local, on Meadowside, is one of the shops to be rejected.
Dundee shops refused alcohol sales licence on 'overprovision concerns'
Fornethy House survivors demonstrating outside the Scottish Parliament
Nicola Sturgeon accused of ‘fobbing off’ Fornethy House abuse survivors

Editor's Picks

Most Commented