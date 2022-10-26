Jamie Ritchie destined to be Scotland captain from the start, believes Grant Gilchrist

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Grant Gilchrist was in the room when Jamie Ritchie succeeded him as Scotland captain, and it’s something he’s expected since he first saw the St Andrian at just 17.

The veteran lock skippered Scotland during the summer tour to Argentina, but it always felt like a stop-gap appointment. He was completely on board with the decision-making process that saw the 26-year-old take the reins for the Autumn Test Series.

Ritchie will skipper the Scots for the first time against Australia at BT Murrayfield on Saturday. But it’s been inevitable since the very start, believes Gilchrist, since Ritchie was a teenager coming out of Strathallan School.

‘The potential was always there’

Jamie Ritchie will be leading Scotland for @autumnnations. 🗣 Hear the thoughts of our new captain. pic.twitter.com/7naKHOFRCi — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) October 19, 2022

“He was always, in my eyes, going to be Scotland captain,” he said. “I was a bit older than Jamie when he first came into the Edinburgh squad straight from school.

“He was always an old head on young shoulders, even when he was very young. The potential was always there.

“He always spoke with clarity about the game, had that understanding of the game and the leadership potential. Over the past five or six years particularly he has matured year on year got better in leadership and he’s an outstanding player.”

The succession process involved all those who had skippered Scotland recently, he said.

“I was totally on board,” added Gilchrist. “I’m co-captaining with Jamie at Edinburgh, he’s a close friend as well, and he has my absolute backing.

“There is a group of us, experienced players, who can help him and take some of the weight off him, let him read and play his game as well.

“I know that all the guys who are in that leadership group underneath Jamie will be all be of the same mindset. We are right behind him and we will take some of the slack to let him lead on his terms.”

‘I’ve no doubt in his ability’

Gilchrist also believes that this will be the series in which Blair Kinghorn seizes his opportunity to secure the key 10 shirt going forward.

“I see Blair day in and day out, and I see the growth in his game at 10,” continued Gilchrist. “He’s one of the most influential players and characters in our squad at Edinburgh, that we rely on heavily.

“I know what he can bring and when he does that, applies it to this environment, I’ve no doubt in his ability. Both to lead and lead the attack and boss the game as a 10. His ability speaks for itself.”

Kinghorn’s confidence in himself will be key, he added.

“We never want to change that person,” he said. “On the pitch, I think he plays his best rugby when he is fairly relaxed.

“He is not going to be screaming and shouting, but he can be very vocal. He is not a guy who just drifts through a game. As laid-back as he is, or is perceived to be, he does a lot of work away from the pitch.

“He is always the one talking. When the ball is in play he will direct the traffic as well as any 10 I have ever played with.”

Consistency is the aim for Scotland this autumn, added Gilchrist.

“We’ve shown in most games we’ve played, if not all, when we get the best version of ourselves, we’re good enough to beat any team,” he said.

“Our consistency hasn’t been good enough. That’s what we’re working to, through training and through games.

“That’s the biggest focus. And also the big moments in test matches, we need to be really good in those. The best teams are especially good in those moments.”