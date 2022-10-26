Ryan McGowan a St Johnstone injury doubt for clash with Kilmarnock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Ryan McGowan a St Johnstone injury doubt for clash with Kilmarnock

By Eric Nicolson
October 26 2022, 10.25pm
St Johnstone’s Ryan McGowan is an injury doubt for the weekend. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone’s Ryan McGowan is an injury doubt for the weekend. Image: SNS.

Ryan McGowan is a St Johnstone injury doubt for Saturday’s Premiership clash with Kilmarnock.

The Australian international hasn’t trained this week, after his foot “ballooned up” in the wake of last week’s victory over Hibs, manager Callum Davidson has reported.

So, with Graham Carey coming through all his sessions without reaction, it could be a case of one in and one out at McDiarmid Park.

“Graham’s had a hard three days of training and he should be involved on Saturday,” said Davidson.

“It’s great news to have one more back.

Ryan McGowan is struggling, though.

“He got studded on the top of his foot and it’s been badly swollen. It’s ballooned up.”

Trio out until after World Cup

Meanwhile, none of the long-term injured players will be back before the November/December break.

“Callum (Booth) and Cammy (MacPherson) will probably both be back after the World Cup now,” said Davidson.

Cammy MacPherson injured his thigh early in the game.
Cammy MacPherson injured his thigh early in the game against Rangers. Image: SNS.

“Before that will be too soon.

“Kano is the only one whose progress is a little bit frustrating. He’s more frustrated than anyone else obviously.

“Once he can get back to doing stuff it will be a quick return after that because he’s put in all the strength work.

“He’s just being held back by a few wee niggles and issues with his knee.

“Hopefully we’ll get him past this stage in the next couple of weeks.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from St Johnstone FC

Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne and manager Gary Bowyer.
PODCAST: Dundee are being let off the hook but has Gary Bowyer let his…
This is Stevie May's fourth season after coming back to St Johnstone. Images; SNS.
Stevie May analysis: Opta numbers that confirm St Johnstone striker is rolling back the…
Remi Matthews and Zander Clark. Images: SNS.
High praise for St Johnstone keeper Remi Matthews as boss Callum Davidson says -…
Efe Ambrose during his time with St Johnstone.
Former St Johnstone and Dunfermline defender Efe Ambrose signs for Morton
Alex Mitchell in action against Hibs.
Callum Davidson won't let 'incredible' St Johnstone loan star Alex Mitchell dwell on Hibs…
Stevie May celebrates making it 2-1 against Hibs. Image: SNS.
Callum Davidson: Why Stevie May stayed in the St Johnstone team even when he…
Ryan McGowan hopes to be called up for the World Cup. Images: SNS and Shutterstock.
'Driving force' Ryan McGowan can use impressive St Johnstone form to secure World Cup…
St Johnstone fans celebrate at the end of Friday night's 2-1 victory against Hibs. Image: PA.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson wants McDiarmid Park Friday night football after fans make…
Paul Mathers is leaving St Johnstone. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone goalkeeping coach Paul Mathers leaving Perth club to work for SFA
Giorgos Giakoumakis and Alex Mitchell in action the last time the teams played Image: SNS.
Celtic v St Johnstone Christmas Eve kick-off time change

Most Read

1
Lisa Scott with her dog Millie-Moo
Paramedic investigated over conduct at scene of Fife crash that killed Perth woman
2
Mark Dillon appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Tradesmen smashed up rival company’s vans in Perth
3
CID at Dudhope Court following a woman's death. Image: Gareth Jennings, DC Thomson.
Woman, 42, found dead in Dundee multi
4
The car at Ballumbie Castle golf course in Dundee.
Overturned car left burnt out on Dundee golf course
5
Dr Whittaker was a trainee doctor at PRI. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Tayside doctor allowed to return to work after suspension for ‘repeated dishonesty’
2
6
Robertson stole property at McDonald's in Forfar, where he also used a stolen card to pay for food.
Crime spree netted Dundee man property worth tens of thousands including cars, Rolex and…
7
The proposed care complex on Perth Road. Image: Wellwood Leslie Architects.
New 60 bed care home in Dundee’s West End approved despite objections
8
Marshall defrauded the woman while owner of Kingdom Windows in Cowdenbeath.
Builder defrauded Fife pensioner of £23k in conservatory project
9
A man wearing a blue jumper standing in a blueberry field.
Perthshire farm giving away blueberry crop worth millions of pounds
10
photo shows a small boy on an adult's shoulders surrounded by Dundee United football fans with tangerine coloured smoke in the air.
ALISTAIR HEATHER: Can free childcare fill football stadiums like Tannadice again?

More from The Courier

Police at the scene after a vehicle fire on Arbroath Road, Dundee. Image: Alan Richardson
Vehicle fire forces partial closure of busy Dundee road
Huge plumes of smoke billowing over Myreside Farm, Inverkeilor. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Firefighters tackle farm building blaze in Angus
The A9 near the junction with the B934 at Cairnie Braes. Image: Google Street View.
A9 shut south of Perth due to vehicle fire
Lindmyla Tukalevska has to be out of Killin Hotel by November 18. Image: Mandy Hay.
Killin residents asked to house Ukrainian refugees after Holyrood cancels hotel contract
Royal Scottish Highland Games Association prize giving in Glenrothes. Image: Royal Scottish Highland Games Association
GALLERY: Royal Scottish Highland Games Association presentations in Fife
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Murderer's appeal denied and prison revolving door
Diageo's Leven facility produces millions of bottles of spirits a week.
Fife-based drinks giant Diageo accused of introducing 'morally disgusting' lower pay rate
Kelty Hearts boss John Potter.
Kelty Hearts team news: John Potter welcomes back defender with just one player out…
Nisa Local, on Meadowside, is one of the shops to be rejected.
Dundee shops refused alcohol sales licence on 'overprovision concerns'
Fornethy House survivors demonstrating outside the Scottish Parliament
Nicola Sturgeon accused of ‘fobbing off’ Fornethy House abuse survivors

Editor's Picks

Most Commented