Ryan McGowan a St Johnstone injury doubt for clash with Kilmarnock

Ryan McGowan is a St Johnstone injury doubt for Saturday’s Premiership clash with Kilmarnock.

The Australian international hasn’t trained this week, after his foot “ballooned up” in the wake of last week’s victory over Hibs, manager Callum Davidson has reported.

So, with Graham Carey coming through all his sessions without reaction, it could be a case of one in and one out at McDiarmid Park.

“Graham’s had a hard three days of training and he should be involved on Saturday,” said Davidson.

“It’s great news to have one more back.

“Ryan McGowan is struggling, though.

“He got studded on the top of his foot and it’s been badly swollen. It’s ballooned up.”

Trio out until after World Cup

Meanwhile, none of the long-term injured players will be back before the November/December break.

“Callum (Booth) and Cammy (MacPherson) will probably both be back after the World Cup now,” said Davidson.

“Before that will be too soon.

“Kano is the only one whose progress is a little bit frustrating. He’s more frustrated than anyone else obviously.

“Once he can get back to doing stuff it will be a quick return after that because he’s put in all the strength work.

“He’s just being held back by a few wee niggles and issues with his knee.

“Hopefully we’ll get him past this stage in the next couple of weeks.”